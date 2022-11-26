Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Blake Griffin’s Impact On Celtics Felt Beyond Abilities On Court
The Boston Celtics’ blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night provided the perfect reminder of just how effective Blake Griffin can be in the back half of his career. With Al Horford and Jaylen Brown both sitting out the second night of a back-to-back, Griffin got the...
How Former Celtic Kemba Walker Reacted To Joining Mavericks
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled to make his NBA return after signing with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. On Tuesday, when the Mavericks took the floor against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Arena, Walker sat in attendance and spoke out for the first time since signing with Dallas, which officially put his multi-month-long hurdle of departing from the Detroit Pistons, behind him.
Story Behind Luke Kornet, Celtics’ Unique Alley-Oop Celebration
No team in the NBA is having more fun than the Boston Celtics, and some of that fun can be contributed to Luke Kornet’s new dunk celebration. You may have noticed Kornet, who had an incredible performance off the bench in Boston’s blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets, breakout the celly after one of his many dunks in the contest. The most obvious instance came when he caught a Marcus Smart alley-oop to put the Celtics 31 points.
Mavericks to Sign PG Kemba Walker
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) intend to sign free-agent point guard Kemba Walker. Dallas also plans to waive fellow point Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move. A four-time All-Star, Walker, spent last season with the New York Knicks, averaging a career-low 11.6 points in...
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
76ers Star C Joel Embiid (Foot) Questionable for Monday vs. Hawks
According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has missed the past four games due to a midfoot sprain suffered on November 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia was 3-1 over that stretch. The...
Celtics Wrap: No Jayson Tatum? No Problem For Jaylen Brown, Boston
The Boston Celtics picked up a third-consecutive victory Sunday night with a win over the Washington Wizards, 130-121, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 16-4 on the year, while the Wizards dropped to 10-10. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were without the NBA’s leading scorer...
Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Game Against Heat
The NBA-best Boston Celtics might need to figure it out again without the assistance of Jaylen Brown. After the Celtics made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets in their dominant 140-105 showing on Monday, Boston could need a similar unsung hero-like performance from the secondary unit with Brown listed as questionable due to neck stiffness for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.
Celtics Wrap: Reserve Players Shine In Win On Back-To-Back
The Boston Celtics picked up a league-leading 17th victory Monday night with a win over the Charlotte Hornets, 140-105, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 17-4 on the year, while the Hornets dropped to 6-15. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Coming into a back-to-back with the NBA’s...
Why Isaiah Thomas’ Brief But Magical Celtics Run Was Unforgettable
It’s a shame the brief Isaiah Thomas era with the Boston Celtics ended the way it did. Because for a span of two-plus seasons, Green Teamers couldn’t help but be entranced by the self-proclaimed “King of the Fourth.”. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound point guard, who so frequently drove...
Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
Spurs Player Stunned By LeBron James’ ‘Unbelievable’ Night
In his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to age like fine wine, delivering a masterful display during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The 37-year-old took the floor in Los Angeles’ second straight matchup against the Spurs as Friday’s...
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious, Honest Answer After 45-Point Nets Outing
Kevin Durant has all the confidence in the world, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t as one of the NBA’s best. The 12-time NBA All-Star has backed up his play this season despite the struggles of the Brooklyn Nets so far this season. Durant was averaging 29.3 points heading into Monday’s tilt with the Orlando Magic and seemingly was doing all in his power to get the win as he scored 45 points shooting 19-of-24 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. The Nets forward earned 19 of his points in a dominating third quarter.
Steven Stamkos Chasing 1,000 Points As Lightning Face Bruins
Steven Stamkos is chasing history. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Stamkos is two points away from 1,000 career points. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’
It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats. Despite entering the game having put forth another embarrassing display, the Commanders left Sunday with another big win over and NFC contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Status Of Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark
Linus Ullmark won’t seem to be missing any time after all. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had welcome news regarding the team’s starting goaltender Monday as Ullmark will be in uniform for the Black and Gold against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “No, Ullmark is good,” Montgomery told...
Relive David Pastrnak’s Black Friday OT Winner Vs. Hurricanes
David Pastrnak helped give the Boston Bruins a big win Friday. The Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to get back on the winning track. Pastrnak’s overtime goal was his 14th of the season and gave Boston a 3-2 victory. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game...
Derek Forbort Will Return To Bruins Lineup, Add Boost To PK
The Bruins’ penalty kill won’t miss Derek Forbort any longer. Forbort will return to the lineup for Boston’s Tuesday night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters after practice. The defenseman suffered a broken finger Nov. 1 and...
Patriots Monday Practice Report: More Bad News On Damien Harris
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots as of Monday afternoon hadn’t placed Damien Harris on injured reserve, but it’s hard to envision the veteran running back suiting up for Thursday night’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. Harris, who missed Sunday’s practice, also was the only absence...
