Officials: Woman charged in connection with murder of 4-year-old girl in North Carolina

VALE, N.C. — A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old girl in Catawba County, North Carolina, officials say.

According to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea Crompton has been arrested and charged Friday with the murder of 4-year-old Hazel Lidey. Crompton was reportedly dating Hazel’s father.

According to WSOC, CCSO deputies were investigating Lidey’s death at a house in Vale, North Carolina on Nov. 17 just after 2 p.m. They believed it was a criminal act that led to Hazel’s death.

According to a search warrant obtained by WSOC, the original call was for an overdose but once first responders arrived, they found bruises on the child. Hazel was flown to the hospital. She died four days later.

According to court records obtained by WSOC, Crompton and Hazel’s father were both home at the time.

CCSO said, according to WSOC, that once Hazel’s death was announced earlier in the week, deputies had been working on the investigation while they waited for the medical examiner’s report.

“Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death. We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel,” said CCSO Sheriff Brown in the news release.

CCSO said that Crompton was arrested at a family member’s house in Madison County, North Carolina. She is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday.

No further information has been released.

