New Bedford, MA

Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash

By Timothy Martin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night.

The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being thrown from one of the vehicles, according to officials. “A good Samaritan/medical professional assisted [the man] on scene, and confirmed the party was conscious,” according to State Police.

Officials did not release the conditions of the other individuals taken to the hospital, Friday.

At this time, no charges have been issued.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

