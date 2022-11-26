ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

2nd arrest made in late March murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a second person in a March homicide that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood. Rickenya L. Wilson, 25, of Louisville, was arrested today. She is charged with one count of facilitation to murder. Court documents say Wilson conspired with Deion Griffey to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
MIDDLETOWN, KY

