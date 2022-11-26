Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
47-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood. William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
WLKY.com
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
wdrb.com
21-year-old charged with murder in Phoenix Hill neighborhood killing, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old Louisville man was charged with murder after a man was shot and killed Nov. 20 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Montez L. Anthony, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Metcalfe County
SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – On Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at approximately 11:28 P.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a single vehicle injury collision on KY 90 in Metcalfe County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Wilmer Alexander Alonzo Canales, age 38 of...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for suspect after police pursuit in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect got away after leading police on a chaotic chase in southern Indiana over the weekend. Clarksville Police said they tried to pull a suspect over near Byron Drive and Greentree Boulevard. The man was accused of hitting a woman and threatening to stab her.
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
Wave 3
2nd arrest made in late March murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a second person in a March homicide that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood. Rickenya L. Wilson, 25, of Louisville, was arrested today. She is charged with one count of facilitation to murder. Court documents say Wilson conspired with Deion Griffey to...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
WKYT 27
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
WLKY.com
Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
wdrb.com
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
wdrb.com
Local artist known for friendliness, smiles on Bardstown Road dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist who was a fixture on Bardstown Road for years has died. Mark Anthony Mulligan was often seen in the Highlands sitting on a bench, dancing on the sidewalk or on board a TARC bus. He always had a sense of humor and a signature smile.
Wave 3
Clarksville police searching for suspect accused of leading officers on weekend chase
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect accused of leading Clarksville police on a chase Saturday evening. Clarksville Police said around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Byron Drive on reports of a man who had hit a woman at the location and threatened to stab her.
935wain.com
Campbellsville Police Respond To Injury Collision At East Broadway, Airport Road Intersection
On Monday, November 28th, 2022 at 5:45 a.m., Campbellsville Police responded to the intersection of East Broadway and Airport Road in reference to an automobile collision with injuries. It was determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 61-year old Larry Wethington of Campbellsville pulled into the path of a...
wdrb.com
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
wdrb.com
Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
Wave 3
JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
