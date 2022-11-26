ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Comments / 9

LJWR
3d ago

The cold water probably helped the child and mother from drowning. It water that cold, your breathing and heart rate slow radically, keeping the from dying as it wouldn't if the water was a much warmer temperature. Kudos to the police who rescued them.

CBS Chicago

80-year-old Neil Greenfield and 41-year-old daughter Kimberly Karsen IDed in Des Plaines Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a breaking story from this weekend.We now know it was a man and his daughter who died in Sunday's crash in Des Plaines. They were walking to their car whey they were hit by a driver. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports near the crash scene on Northwest Highway and Golf Road.Police identified the father as 80-year-old Neil Greenfield and 41-year-old Kimberly Karsen. Family members said by first glance, you wouldn't think Neil was in his 80s.Neil's sister said he was very active, running in several marathons, adding that he is from Skokie but was...
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified

DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
DES PLAINES, IL
NorthcentralPA.com

Traveler cited for urinating in public

Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom. Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom. Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
