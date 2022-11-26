Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
The cold water probably helped the child and mother from drowning. It water that cold, your breathing and heart rate slow radically, keeping the from dying as it wouldn't if the water was a much warmer temperature. Kudos to the police who rescued them.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
80-year-old Neil Greenfield and 41-year-old daughter Kimberly Karsen IDed in Des Plaines Crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a breaking story from this weekend.We now know it was a man and his daughter who died in Sunday's crash in Des Plaines. They were walking to their car whey they were hit by a driver. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports near the crash scene on Northwest Highway and Golf Road.Police identified the father as 80-year-old Neil Greenfield and 41-year-old Kimberly Karsen. Family members said by first glance, you wouldn't think Neil was in his 80s.Neil's sister said he was very active, running in several marathons, adding that he is from Skokie but was...
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
Group of teens in Chicago committed 13 armed robberies in five hours, police say
A group of teenagers committed 13 armed robberies across Chicago early Monday morning, police said.
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured. Officials said the […]
Des Plaines crash: 2 pedestrians killed after driver loses control, crashes into building
Police say the driver of that SUV somehow left the roadway and hit two people who later died.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Mother of 3 fatally shot in front of teen son in Jeffery Manor drive-by shooting
A family is heartbroken after a mother was gunned down in a church's vacant parking lot Friday, right in front of her teenage son, as they were walking home.
Tow truck driver sentenced in road rage murder after semi-truck driver shot 3 times on I-88
Prosecutors said Tillmon pulled his tow truck alongside Munoz's semi-trailer and opened fire following an altercation near the 294 interchange.
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
Dozens shot in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend, including 14-year-old boy walking through vacant lot
Chicago police said that Thanksgiving weekend saw 24 reported shootings, 31 shooting victims, including four juveniles, and at least six murders across the Windy City.
Chicago woman with concealed carry license foils attempted carjacking by shooting man in head
A 23-year-old Chicago woman with a concealed-carry permit shot a would-be carjacker in the head as he attempted to enter her car in Calumet Heights at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-65 after driver flees earlier accident, Indiana State Police say
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle at fault had fled from a minor damage crash when they got onto the interstate in the wrong direction, causing the head-on collision.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban toddler shot in stomach, police investigating
The child was airlifted to Comer's Children Hospital in Chicago to undergo surgery, police said. He was in critical condition.
cwbchicago.com
North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified
DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
Traveler cited for urinating in public
Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom. Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom. Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
Fox News
877K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 9