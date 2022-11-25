Read full article on original website
BBC
Council defends payments for Tatton Park
The council that manages Tatton Park has defended subsidising its running costs after concerns were raised by one of its councillors. Steve Hogben had asked if Cheshire East Council should continue to help the running of the park during the cost of living crisis. He also suggested other local councils...
BBC
Awaab Ishak mould death: Housing association loses £1m extra funding
The housing association which rented out a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak is to be stripped of £1m for new housing from the government. The toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family's flat, a coroner ruled. Housing Secretary Michael...
BBC
Exmouth hotel to be used for asylum seekers, council says
The government will house a number of asylum seekers at a hotel in Exmouth, a local council has said. East Devon District Council said it had been told by the Home Office an "unspecified" number of asylum seekers would arrive at the hotel in the coming days. The authority said...
BBC
Southwark Council plans free period products in libraries
Free tampons and pads could be made available in south London libraries under new proposals being considered by Southwark Council. If they are accepted, all public toilets in Southwark Council buildings would have free period products. This follows a motion brought to the Labour-run council by the Liberal Democrats. One...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Disabled care home residents evicted in charity’s dispute with councils
Exclusive: Leonard Cheshire says it can no longer afford to subsidise care services inadequately funded by councils
Water chiefs blame UK government for failure to stop sewage pollution
Under-fire water companies, criticised for their part in the sewage scandal, have pointed the finger at authorities in newly revealed letters
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC
Trust to probe support offered to Keighley boy before death
An NHS trust has said it will investigate a mother's claims that it did not do enough to protect her son before he took his own life. Hannah Hall's son, Finn, 16, was found dead at their home on Friday. Ms Hall said she contacted the metal health team in...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
BBC
Homeowners in debt over incomplete building work
A BBC investigation has found a man offering building work promised to carry out jobs but continually let down his clients who paid thousands for his services. Tom Miles, from Devon, was operating in Gloucestershire. Some of his victims spent up to £30,000 on work that was never completed. Steve Knibbs has been looking into their stories.
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Shropshire Council ordered to pay homeless man who lived in car
A council has been ordered following an ombudsman inquiry to pay £4,000 to a homeless man who lived in his car and a garage during winter. The man asked Shropshire Council for help when he became homeless in 2021 and was given temporary accommodation. But he moved out complaining...
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
BBC
Sound City Ipswich renamed as Brighten The Corners
The Sound City Ipswich music festival will be called Brighten The Corners when it returns next year. It debuted as a one-day event in 2019 before it returned last year across five venues over two days. The University of Suffolk will sponsor the event on 9 and 10 June,...
