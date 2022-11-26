ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Scattered showers return over the weekend

By Derek Beasley
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brBqm_0jNxCfNt00

Derek Beasley has your Friday night forecast 02:34

BALTIMORE -- Saturday will be a fantastic day for weather across the region—with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Changes are coming by Saturday night though.

Clouds will increase quickly with rain moving into the area by Sunday morning.

Rain will become more widespread by late morning with some areas of moderate to heavy rainfall possible.

Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in some spots by the time the rain tapers off by early Sunday evening.

High temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with the clouds and rain in place all day. There will be a gusty south wind of over 20 miles per hour at times.

The skies will clear Sunday night with the sun returning to the forecast to start next week.

Monday and Tuesday look dry with high temperatures in the 50s.

The next storm system will approach the area by Wednesday afternoon with more rain chances, and the wet weather will continue through Thursday morning.

There will be high temperatures through next week that should keep Maryland in the 50s.

The temperature lows at night will drop into the 30s and 40s.

The colder nights will occur on Sunday night, Monday night and again next Thursday night in the wake of each storm system.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm today, tracking rain tomorrow

BALTIMORE -- We have a calm, cool and dry start to Tuesday. High temperatures will be pretty close to normal with most places reaching the low 50s this afternoon.   Surface high pressure will prevail for one more day. Rain is expected tomorrow. This surface high pressure will move off to the northeast this evening, switching winds to southeasterly. This will be the beginning of a warm air advection regime to the region.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will fall overnight before windy and wet weather arrives

BALTIMORE -- It will be a chilly start to your Tuesday with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-30s for most Maryland residents. Expect a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day with temperature highs topping out near 50 by the afternoon. Clouds will increase from the west Tuesday evening into Tuesday night as a storm system approaches the area. Wednesday will be a windy and wet day with south winds sustained 15-20 miles per hour and gusts over 30 miles per hour expected by afternoon.Rain will spread into the region during the early morning hours and continue through late morning. More showers can be expected with the front as it moves through by late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s for highs ahead of the cold front, then turn sharply colder once it passes Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s by Thursday morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid040s by afternoon. It will continue to stay chilly into Friday with temperature highs in the 40s. Clouds will rapidly increase Friday night ahead of the next storm that will bring rain to the area to start the weekend.At this point, Sunday looks dry.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day with rain, gusty winds through Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a wet start to your Wednesday. We've issued an ALERT DAY for rain that will impact the morning commute and gusty winds through the afternoon.  Clouds will continue to thicken overnight as a storm system rapidly approaches from the west. Wet weather will move into the area before sunrise Wednesday and continue through the morning rush hour. The rain will taper off by late morning and become more scattered by early afternoon. Another band of showers will move through with the cold front during the afternoon. Strong wind gusts will be possible ahead of the front, with the line of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Stunningly sunny Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Dry conditions for your Small Business Saturday with startups spanning from the 20s to the 40s.Highs climb back into the 50s and 60s by midday with mostly sunny skies.Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50's
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clouds clear out overnight, mild temperatures stick around

BALTIMORE -- Light showers still continue for the early hours of your evening off in our very Southeastern counties. The rest of the state looks to maintain dry conditions throughout the rest of the evening. We will be in the 50s for the rest of the night and even into the early morning hours of your Monday. Clouds clear out overnight, but we got to keep some of that warmth to carry over.Monday looks mostly dry and clear by late afternoon with sunshine and periodically strong gusty winds.Highs climb into the 50s yet again, but quickly drop overnight.A frontal system pushing through will...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall

BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Sunday soaker in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 27 — A new weather-maker moves in Sunday and will impact post-holiday travels in Maryland. Rain returns Sunday with soaking rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain is likely around midday with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered showers on Black Friday

BALTIMORE-- It will continue to be breezy through this evening with skies gradually clearing overnight. Temps will dip into the 30s for most by Saturday morning. The weekend will start dry, with a really nice day on tap for Saturday.  Expect sunny skies and highs around 60. Clouds will thicken Saturday night as a storm system approaches the area from the southwest. Temps Saturday night will not be as chilly, falling to around 40. Rain will begin moving into the area by early Sunday morning and will continue for most of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. That rain will move out by Sunday night with clearing skies and a nice start to next week. Expect sunshine and a few clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. The next storm system will move into the area by Wednesday. Clouds will increase again Tuesday night with rain chances in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning before quickly tapering off. Temperatures through the period will remain seasonal with highs in the 50s through the middle of next week with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temps up to mid-50s Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders should expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Tuesday.We'll still have a frigid start, but temperatures will rise to the low 50s. They will return to the 50s again Wednesday with more sunshine. There shouldn't be any travel issues across the area or most of the east coast through Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thanksgiving with temperatures reaching the 50s again. There will be a chance of showers on Black Friday with temperature highs in the 50s. Another storm system will approach the area late Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it another better chance for rain. Maryland will begin to dry out starting next week with sunshine returning on Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Traveling for Thanksgiving? Weather won't hold you back

BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and chilly tonight with temps dropping into the low 30s by Thursday morning. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, you won't have any issues related to the weather through Thursday.Thanksgiving Day looks similar to the past two days with sunshine and a few more clouds. Temps will top out in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase Thursday night with a chance of showers on Friday with a passing cold front. Another storm system will approach from the west by Saturday night bringing rain chances to the area on Sunday. Saturday right now looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s. Expect rain to continue through early Sunday afternoon before tapering off by evening. Sunshine returns to start next week with highs in the 50s on Monday. Clouds will rapidly increase Tuesday evening with rain chances returning Wednesday.  No significant drops in temperature are expected through the middle of next week with temperatures remaining about average for this time of year.Derek Beasley
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Gas prices in Maryland continue to drop

Gas prices in Maryland continued to drop on Saturday. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.56 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.66. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland's price of fuel was the same for the national...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Toll penalty problems aggravate Maryland residents as grace period for paying fines ends

BALTIMORE -- Some people are outraged by the outstanding balances associated with Maryland's toll penalties and question whether the fines truly belong to them.One woman says she recently received an E-ZPass bill for $898. Some of those fines were associated with the wrong license plate number, she said.Ms. Thompson—who didn't want to appear on camera—says she tried to dispute the fine at the Maryland Transportation Authority office this week.She said she was told that if she did not pay her bill by Nov. 30 that it would jump to more than $7,000.Thompson told WJZ that she doesn't understand why she...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Security costs for Maryland Gov. Hogan’s 2022 travels top $200K

As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan crisscrosses the country in search of support for a possible 2024 presidential run, there’s always one person on his team, usually off to the side, keeping a sharp eye on the room: a Maryland state trooper. Hogan, like previous Maryland governors, has an executive...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy