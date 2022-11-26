ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 10

Michael Kojs
3d ago

the police will get them unless he runs out of town I doubt it they're pretty damn good the police they should get doubles celery who the hell is going to do there job so dangerous

Reply(4)
2
JR270
3d ago

no suspect information. gee i dont think it will be too hard to figure out at least one part lmao!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

17-year-old arrested in Normal for murder of 18-year-old in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in relation to the death of an 18-year-old in Champaign Tuesday. According to a Champaign police press release, the 17-year-old was charged as an adult for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. On Nov. 4 Champaign police...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges

Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
GALESBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Conservation Police Investigating Suspicious Deer Death In Fulton County

The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating the suspicious death of a 36 point whitetail buck in Fulton County. Authorities received a report of the incident last month near rural Babylon. Officers conducted an examination of the carcass and suspect the buck was unlawfully taken on or about the third week of October.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested after incident at Normal Target

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Water main break forces temporary relocation of Connect Transit

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington officials are working to fix a water main break downtown. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The city has closed Front Street in order to make necessary repairs and because of the closure Connect Transit’s Downtown Bloomington transfer area will be temporarily relocated to Roosevelt Avenue and Jefferson Street.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested for battery to pregnant woman, unborn child

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington, Ill. man was arrested in connection to the battery of a pregnant woman and an unborn child Monday. According to the Bloomington Police Department, Trevor Kelly was arrested for:. Aggravated battery – pregnant person. Battery to an unborn child. Aggravated domestic battery...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru

A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
PERU, IL
25newsnow.com

Water main break closes part of busy East Peoria street

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you’re heading through East Peoria your commute may look a little different. Officials have closed both northbound lanes of West Camp Street from North Main Street to Mach Drive because of a water main break. A detour is in place onto West Washington...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two officers assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center

More details have been released about two employees at the Pontiac Correctional Center who were stabbed shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Illinois Department of Corrections said an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and correctional officer with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was transported to...
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

5 arrested, 3 handguns recovered in night before Thanksgiving directed patrol

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 5 people were arrested, three handguns were recovered and around 13 vehicles were stopped resulting in several citations in a Wednesday night directed patrol in Peoria. The Peoria Police Department also says there were no ShotSpotter alerts. A brief synopsis of the major incidents during...
PEORIA, IL
985theriver.com

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON, IN
aledotimesrecord.com

Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy