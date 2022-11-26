Read full article on original website
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Although Israel is home to some of the world’s most advanced and innovative tech stocks, investors must also recognize economic realities. With stability commanding a premium over outright growth, companies that provide both appear to be very interesting. Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently...
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
Pinduoduo Runs Towards Yearly High After Strong Q3 Results
Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared by more than 12% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. The Chinese platform connects farmers with consumers directly through an interactive shopping experience. PDD posted revenues of $4.99 billion, a jump of 65% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
Target Is Giving Workers Bonuses This Year—But It’s Not What They Expected
This article has been updated since its initial publish date with more information. Some of Target‘s seasonal employees will notice a major difference between this year and last year’s holiday season when it comes to their pay. As report...
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock: Should You Hop in This Uber?
Despite rising inflation raising concerns about consumer spending, Uber continued to post record revenue growth recently. This is a reaffirmation that Uber stock could be a good long-term Buy. Ridesharing and delivery giant Uber Technologies’ (NYSE:UBER) stock has tumbled just like the overall stock market. Uber is the largest player...
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
INDUS Realty Soars After Getting Offer From Centrebridge
Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT) rose by more than 10% after the U.S.-based industrial and logistics Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) announced that it had received a takeover offer. The REIT has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Centerbridge Partners to acquire all of INDT’s outstanding shares at a cash consideration of $65 per share.
Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday
Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs, according to a report from the New York Times. Up to 10,000 staff will be cut from the company’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources as early as this week. While yet to be confirmed, the layoffs will account for...
Elon GOAT Fails to Impress Elon Musk
A group of entrepreneurs has built a gigantic sculpture to honor their idol, Elon Musk. The group seeks recognition for their co-founded crypto token, Elon GOAT, by gifting it to Musk. A group of cryptocurrency fanatics and Elon Musk enthusiasts have created a 12,000-pound sculpture of a Musk-headed goat riding...
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stingray Group is a high-yielding penny stock that not too many investors know about. Despite its high debt level, its 6% dividend yield looks sustainable. Therefore, the stock is worth considering. Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A), a Canadian music, media, and technology company that provides audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content,...
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
