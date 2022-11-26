Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Man hospitalized after vehicle rollover near Richmond – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover late Sunday night, south of Richmond. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. near milepost 38, along US-91. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the vehicle drifted off the road and then rolled. No other vehicles were involved.
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
Gephardt Daily
Man charged in Ogden road rage incident
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident. Izumi Gonzalez was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault. Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of...
kjzz.com
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/27
HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 27. Case #2211-1152/Drugs: Following a traffic stop at the Back 40 Ranch House Grill, 1223 US-40 Heber City, a passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana. Case #2211-1159/DUI: Following a traffic stop at...
One dead in Draper vehicle crash overnight
One man is dead after a vehicle crash in Draper late Friday night. Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a serious injury vehicle crash on northbound I-15, near 14100 South.
kjzz.com
Pilot hikes 6 miles to get phone service after surviving crash in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pilot was able to walk away unharmed after his small aircraft crashed in the Morgan County mountains on Sunday, authorities stated. And that walk turned into a miles-long journey as he tried to find mobile service in the wilderness near Durst Mountain. The...
kjzz.com
Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
slcpd.com
SLCPD Stratified Policing Approach Continues to be Successful
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department continues to see success using the principles of Stratified Policing to improve policing services, reduce crime and minimize the harm caused by offenders and maintain our positive relationship with our community. Recently, while patrolling designated focus areas within our...
kvnutalk
Paradise man arrested following alleged domestic dispute in Clarkston – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Paradise man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident in Clarkston. Kit Kyle Moser was booked Sunday morning into the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to a domestic assault Oct. 21 at a Clarkston...
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
A person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening, according to police.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen vehicle
A woman has been arrested on Thursday, Nov. 24, after she allegedly rammed a police car with her stolen vehicle and prompted a multi-agency car chase.
ksl.com
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
KSLTV
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Grandson of elderly couple arrested after their bodies found at Clearfield residence
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 26-year-old grandson of an elderly Clearfield couple is being charged with their homicides after his mother found their bodies Wednesday and called police. Charged in the case is 26-year-old Jeremy Belt, says a statement from Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly...
hebervalleyradio.com
Roadway Restriction On US 40
HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...
