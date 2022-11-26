ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Gephardt Daily

Man charged in Ogden road rage incident

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident. Izumi Gonzalez was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault. Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of...
OGDEN, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/27

HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 27. Case #2211-1152/Drugs: Following a traffic stop at the Back 40 Ranch House Grill, 1223 US-40 Heber City, a passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana. Case #2211-1159/DUI: Following a traffic stop at...
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
WEST JORDAN, UT
slcpd.com

SLCPD Stratified Policing Approach Continues to be Successful

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department continues to see success using the principles of Stratified Policing to improve policing services, reduce crime and minimize the harm caused by offenders and maintain our positive relationship with our community. Recently, while patrolling designated focus areas within our...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
LINDON, UT
KSLTV

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
CLEARFIELD, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Roadway Restriction On US 40

HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...
HEBER CITY, UT

