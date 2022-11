PORTLAND, Ore. — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked UNC to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly added 21...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO