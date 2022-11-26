GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO