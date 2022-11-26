Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Community remembers 11-year-old killed in hunting accident
BERLIN, Wis. — At Riverside Park on Friday night, a crowd dressed in blaze orange could be heard singing, praying, and sharing stories of 11-year-old Easton Thom, who died in a hunting accident last weekend. Thom was in sixth grade at Berlin Middle School. During the vigil, held at Riverside Park in the Town of Berlin, his classmates recalled always...
WBAY Green Bay
A shortage of bell ringers
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a call to action that comes every holiday season. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is always looking for bell ringers. And with several major match days approaching, the Salvation Army of Oshkosh is pleading with people to come and help. The Salvation...
WBAY Green Bay
Gibraltar fire
"These photos are a nice reminder leading up to Thanksgiving that thankfulness can be found in the smallest of packages" - HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital NICU. Green Bay to the UK: WBAY follows the Packers to London. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT. The views of London...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
WBAY Green Bay
Lambeau’s Festival of Lights tree honors man who died of cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The VanderGrinten family watched from their driveway as crews cut down their 45-foot-tall blue spruce. Paula VanderGrinten donated the tree to the Packers for the annual Festival of Lights. “She wanted the tree cut down so we could get started with a new one,” husband...
WBAY Green Bay
St. Norbert College loses its “Music Man”
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert College community is mourning the loss of their very own “Music Man.”. A baby grand piano sits alone on the stage after Dudley Birder passed away over the weekend at the age of 95. “That kind of was symbolic of Dudley’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was the victim’s wife who called 911 to report the fire, at 7:50 p.m., when she got home from work.
Salvation Army of the Fox Cities needs 300 more donors for popular holiday program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With inflation pinching the pockets of people all around northeast Wisconsin, one local nonprofit says they are having trouble finding donors for a popular holiday program. Officials with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities told Local 5 News that they need about 300 more donors for their ‘Adopt a Family’ […]
WBAY Green Bay
$100 fire puts first red bulb on Green Bay fire station wreaths
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department hung wreaths outside each of its fire stations on Thanksgiving to raise public awareness about fire safety. The wreaths go up with green lights, and a bulb turns red for each residential fire this holiday season. Nine fire stations...
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
Fox11online.com
DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel
KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
WBAY Green Bay
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Botanical Garden lights up the holidays
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A beloved holiday tradition is now open. The WPS Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden features dozens of displays totaling 350,000 lights. The popular light show started in 1997 and has grown since then, evolving with technology. There are old favorites like...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood evacuated after a gas leak
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are advising anyone in the area of Edgewood Drive and Hillside Lane to evacuate due to a gas leak. Police say the gas leak is at a home on the 500-block of Edgewood Drive on the city’s east side, midway between Martin Elementary School and Edison Middle School.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
seehafernews.com
Grand Chute Police: Black Friday Parking Lot Shooting Accidental
Police are calling Black Friday’s parking lot shooting in the Fox River Mall parking lot an accident. Officers raced to the parking lot Friday after getting a call about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers say they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the man...
WBAY Green Bay
Man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’ pleads not guilty
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars has pleaded not guilty. William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. He appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Tuesday for...
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Incident Involving a Handgun
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a disturbance that involved a handgun. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, where they located a 51-year-old Oshkosh man. It was determined that the suspect had fired...
Comments / 0