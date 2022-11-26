ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ksl.com

Why Utah is updating its answers to common questions about the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
Blogging Time

Some of The Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Utah in 2022

While many people believe that Utah is nothing more than a desert wasteland, the state actually has a lot to offer in terms of food and drink. In fact, Utah is home to some of the best fine dining restaurants in the country. From Michelin-starred eateries to quaint bistros, there's something for everyone in Utah. Whether your taste buds are craving for fresh juice or a smoothie blended on sight from one of the blenders reviewed by the World of Blenders, you'll be sure to find it in Utah. Here are just a few of the best fine dining restaurants in Utah:
ABC 4

Winter storm kicks off work week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
Wake Up Wyoming

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
kjzz.com

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
95 Rock KKNN

Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views

A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
95 Rock KKNN

The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
ksl.com

Winter storm could impact drivers throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson is predicting snow accumulation of between one and four inches, with more snow landing on the benches south and east of the Great Salt Lake. The snow rate could approach one or two inches an hour in some parts of Utah.
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

