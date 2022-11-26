Read full article on original website
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
Comic fans have a tendency to become some of the most hardcore fans ever. If you're a fan of Marvel, DC, or any of the other superheroes, you're probably pretty die-hard and a mere hobby can become an obsession. As hardcore as they are, some comic book fans may not...
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year even if it's a shell of its old self. For instance, more than 115,000 people have already visited the Great Salt Lake Marina State Park this year, while another three-quarters of a million people have visited nearby Antelope Island, per Utah Division of State Parks data updated through the end of September. These visitation statistics don't include the bays on the lake's eastern edge, which also draw scores of even more people.
While many people believe that Utah is nothing more than a desert wasteland, the state actually has a lot to offer in terms of food and drink. In fact, Utah is home to some of the best fine dining restaurants in the country. From Michelin-starred eateries to quaint bistros, there's something for everyone in Utah. Whether your taste buds are craving for fresh juice or a smoothie blended on sight from one of the blenders reviewed by the World of Blenders, you'll be sure to find it in Utah. Here are just a few of the best fine dining restaurants in Utah:
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials are preparing to recommend Utah’s comeback prairie dogs be taken off the endangered species list. “The Utah prairie dog has been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 1973,” reads a Utah Division of Wildlife...
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson is predicting snow accumulation of between one and four inches, with more snow landing on the benches south and east of the Great Salt Lake. The snow rate could approach one or two inches an hour in some parts of Utah.
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
