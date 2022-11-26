ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC Gamecock

USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista

That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
ClutchPoints

4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
iheart.com

Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise

(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann

South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
COLUMBIA, SC
