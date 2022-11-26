Read full article on original website
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's Museum
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea Room
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South Carolina
Small businesses getting in on Cyber Monday, thanks to local incubator
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cyber Monday is yet another busy day for gift shopping. Some local small businesses joined a special program to help them find better ways to compete for those digital dollars that people are spending. Instead of hitting the pavement this Monday, many shoppers are behind a...
Possible Bowl Destinations
South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
Christmas tree shortage impacts tree lots and shoppers in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a real tree for Christmas?. Some families are having issues finding the perfect tree, with an affordable price tag. It's because tree farms are seeing a supply shortage. "I mean when you are out of trees a week after Thanksgiving and Christmas is still...
Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t paid any attention to the CFP rankings or what the committee has had to say. But the Georgia football head coach knows what he sees around him in the SEC, and that says enough about what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have accomplished by going undefeated this season.
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
$19 monthly increase for Dominion Energy electricity could be approved Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Customers for Dominion Energy of South Carolina are battling an almost 14% increase in their energy bills. The company increased bills by 5% back in April and has filed to attempt to increase them again. First, however, that increase must be approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
Businesses around South Carolina open their doors for 'Friendsgiving'
CAMDEN, S.C. — For those that do not have a family to gather with on Thanksgiving, there will always be friends and strangers to spend time with instead. In the Midlands, a few places decided to stay open on Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday, to host people for 'Friendsgiving'.
Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise
(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
CSX closing rail crossing in Richland County for repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southern Commercial Development, the traffic control division for CSX, has announced the rail company will be closing a rail crossing on Atlas Road in order to make repairs. The crossing on Atlas Road between Veterans Road and Atlas Court will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday,...
Irmo town council discussing influx of storage unit businesses
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council members are discussing a hot button topic in town tonight: Storage units. This is because over the past year, Irmo has seen an influx of several storage unit businesses making their way to town. According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly...
South Carolina rumors: Possible replacements for Marcus Satterfield emerge as Gamecocks search for new OC
Marcus Satterfield has reportedly landed a new job as offensive coordinator at Nebraska under new coach Matt Rhule. And with Satterfield gone from South Carolina, the Gamecocks are looking for his replacement. The South Carolina offense had a tumultuous season, similar to the team overall, as fans called for Satterfield’s...
Bethune's bridge project is one step closer to being complete
BETHUNE, S.C. — A major bridge project has been under construction by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) heading into Bethune since 2019. This past fall, the bridge on U.S. 1 opened, but construction cones and road closed signs still remain. "I was used to traveling down the...
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann
South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
