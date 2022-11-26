ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges

An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
wvtm13.com

Attorneys: 'Botched' Alabama execution caused pain and torture

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys say an Alabama inmate was "subjected to ever-escalating levels of pain and torture” during an aborted execution. Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith argued the state violated the U.S. Constitution, various court orders and its own lethal injection protocol during the “botched” execution attempt earlier this month.
ALABAMA STATE
gradickcommunications.com

Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
WAFF

AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

WAFF’s 30 years of Can-a-thon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, Waff 48 partners with Walmart and the Food Bank of North Alabama for one special event: Can-a-thon. It all started 30 years ago when then Marketing Director, Judy Cornelius, decided she wanted to find more ways to help her community. Waff’s Liz Hurley takes us back to when it all started with her friend Judy.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur City Council weighing medical cannabis ordinance

The 30th annual Can-A-Thon kicked off Monday and will be running through Dec. 9. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire was a residential structure fire on Greenhill Dr. The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most. Updated: 17 hours ago.
DECATUR CITY, IA
WAFF

Decatur City Council prepares for next week’s medical marijuana vote

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Approaching a deadline of its own creation, the Decatur City Council is close to a decision on medical marijuana. Council president Jacob Ladner believes he and the other members of city council need to make a decision to avoid the tedious application process. “There’s arguments about...
DECATUR CITY, IA
WAFF

ADPH advises precaution with ‘tridemic’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama, like the rest of the nation, is facing a ‘tridemic’ - three respiratory viruses which include RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Nine adults and two children have died in Alabama from the flu as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Pink wave in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Act now ahead of possible severe weather

CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding.  While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes.  Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

