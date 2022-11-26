Read full article on original website
Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges
An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Attorneys: 'Botched' Alabama execution caused pain and torture
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys say an Alabama inmate was "subjected to ever-escalating levels of pain and torture” during an aborted execution. Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith argued the state violated the U.S. Constitution, various court orders and its own lethal injection protocol during the “botched” execution attempt earlier this month.
Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
WAFF’s 30 years of Can-a-thon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, Waff 48 partners with Walmart and the Food Bank of North Alabama for one special event: Can-a-thon. It all started 30 years ago when then Marketing Director, Judy Cornelius, decided she wanted to find more ways to help her community. Waff’s Liz Hurley takes us back to when it all started with her friend Judy.
Decatur City Council weighing medical cannabis ordinance
The 30th annual Can-A-Thon kicked off Monday and will be running through Dec. 9. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire was a residential structure fire on Greenhill Dr. The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Some Alabama Residents Should Get Hundreds In One-Time Cash
Some Alabama residents will get a pleasant surprise. They will receive extra money in time for Christmas. The one-time bonus is for select residents who were the focus of a recent vote. The payment is sure to help people because inflation is affecting everyone.
Alabama school issues fentanyl, vaping warning to parents as a ‘wake-up call’ to deadly trend
As fentanyl overdoses continue to plague the U.S. and deaths are occurring at schools in Alabama, at least one school system wants to make sure parents are extra aware of what their children are doing. The Baldwin County School System, Alabama’s third-largest public school system with around 31,000 students, pushed...
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
Decatur City Council prepares for next week’s medical marijuana vote
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Approaching a deadline of its own creation, the Decatur City Council is close to a decision on medical marijuana. Council president Jacob Ladner believes he and the other members of city council need to make a decision to avoid the tedious application process. “There’s arguments about...
ADPH advises precaution with ‘tridemic’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama, like the rest of the nation, is facing a ‘tridemic’ - three respiratory viruses which include RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Nine adults and two children have died in Alabama from the flu as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Alabama school systems are monitoring expected severe weather Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms were expected ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. Some schools are planning delayed openings Wednesday anticipating storms to continue in east Alabama through the...
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
