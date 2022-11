LAVAL, Quebec — Led by Roti Ware’s 17 points, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans 75-58 on Sunday. The ‘Jacks moved to 4-3 with the victory and the Spartans fell to 3-4. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO