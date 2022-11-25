Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
The regular season has come to a close, and for the 2nd year in a row Georgia is 12-0. The Dawgs haven’t lost a regular season game since playing Florida on Nov. 7, 2020. That’s 27 wins. Counting postseason games, the Dawgs are 30-1 in their past 31 contests.
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in opening line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, is set to return to Atlanta, where the season began, for the 2022 SEC Championship against No. 11 LSU. Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over Georgia Tech
After two quarters of play on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in a low-scoring slugfest with Georgia Tech. Come the third quarter, the Bulldogs capitalized on two crucial mistakes by the Yellow Jackets to put the game out of reach. Georgia cashed in on a bobbled snap by Georgia...
dawgpost.com
Legge's Thoughts: No. 1 Dawgs Smash Tech; 4 Top-Ten Teams Lose
ATHENS - Stetson Bennett is done with senior days - two is enough for him. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs took care of Georgia Tech. An entire half of permitting negative five yards (save the final, meaningless drive of the game) will do that sort of thing. It was a frustrating first half. It was a second half beating.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart honors coach Vince Dooley the right way
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is a hardnose football coach, but what he did to honor the late Vince Dooley shows you what kind of person he truly is. Smart showed up for his post-game press conference in a button-down shirt, a Georgia tie and a black sweater — the same outfit Dooley was known for during his coaching tenure.
247Sports
Georgia coach Kirby Smart turns attention towards SEC Championship Game against LSU
Georgia wrapped up its 2022 regular season with a comfortable, 37-14, win against rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are 24-0 in their last two regular seasons, and now turn their attention to a fifth SEC Championship appearance since 2017, which was coach Kirby Smart’s second year. A scorching-hot LSU team awaits in Atlanta, led by first-year coach Brian Kelly.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Defense Swats Yellow Jackets in 37-14 Victory.
ATHENS - With a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the top-ranked Georgia football team and Kirby Smart completed a second straight undefeated regular season. In addition, the 22 members of the Bulldogs’ senior class earned their 46th win, becoming the winningest class in program history.
dawgpost.com
Thoughts from the Box: Georgia Dominates 2nd Half In Big 37-14 Victory
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart had a first-half fight on their hands today in Sanford Stadium, but eventually cruised to a big 37-14 victory after bullying the Jackets up and down the field in the 2nd half. It wasn’t a pretty start for the Bulldogs, who...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Dominates Rival Georgia Tech For 5th Consecutive Time
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart have gone the entire 2022 regular season undefeated after defeating Georgia Tech 37-14. Bulldogs Complete Another Perfect Regular Season:. Top-ranked Georgia is now 12-0 (8-0 SEC) after a 37-14 victory over Tech to claim the Governor’s Cup Trophy and post a...
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Beat Georgia Tech Again: Dawg Post Photos
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Honors Late UGA coach Vince Dooley after win over Tech
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart showed up to his post-game press conference looking a little different today. Instead of his trademark UGA polo and visor, he dressed in a white collared shirt, red tie, and black button-sweater—a look synonymous with the late Vince Dooley. Smart was paying...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Extra Point: Bowdon vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats hosted the Bowdon Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II football playoffs. The Bobcats went up two scores early, but Bowdon prevailed 36-26 when time ran out ending Early County’s postseason run.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
