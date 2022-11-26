ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naughty or nice, all pets invited to Christmas photo shoot to benefit Germantown animal shelter

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Has your pet been naughty or nice this year?

It doesn’t matter.

Regardless of their behavior, the City of Germantown encourages pet owners to bring their “furry, feathered and scaly friends” to a photo shoot with Santa Claus and the Grinch next week.

Hosted by The Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter, the event takes place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 at City Hall, located at 1930 S. Germantown Rd.

All pets are welcome.

With a $10 donation, owners and their animals will have a 5-minute photo session with Santa Class and the Grinch, city officials said. They are expected to use their own cameras or camera phones during this time.

The city said elves will be on hand to help take the photos.

All proceeds from the event will go to the animal shelter.

