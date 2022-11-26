ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

SFGate

Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning

A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Some University of California striking workers reach deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California but will remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system's campuses. The union representing the scholars and researchers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays

Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has admitted he fired BB guns at a Planned Parenthood clinic on at least 11 occasions and has agreed to plead guilty to two crimes stemming from the investigation, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Admissions by Richard Royden Chamberlin, 54, are contained...
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing Windsor Man Located

A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
WINDSOR, CA
SFGate

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle

A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN JOSE, CA

