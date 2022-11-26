Read full article on original website
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday...
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning
A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
Buchanan YMCA in San Francisco closed after 'extensive damage' from fire
Multiple 911 calls were made by people reporting heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Update: Missing Windsor Man Located
A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.
San Francisco's El Faro, famed for Mission-style burritos, has a break-in problem
The taqueria that possibly invented the Mission-style burrito has a break-in problem.
15-year-old San Francisco Mission pinball dive bar Gestalt is up for sale
The sale could happen in the next month.
After raucous meeting, San Francisco approves plan for lethal police robots
San Francisco's Board of Supervisors approved a controversial draft policy that would allow police robots armed with explosives to use lethal force against suspects as a last-resort option.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Promotes Amy Homma to Chief Audience Officer – Film News in Brief
Long-time Academy Museum of Motion Pictures executive Amy Homma was promoted to Chief Audience Officer Nov. 28, Director and President of the Academy Museum Jacqueline Stewart announced. “Amy has proven herself to be a skillful, forward-thinking, and inspiring leader since she began at the museum in 2019, and I look...
Audit Raises Questions For City Leaders About Nonprofit Organization's Funding
An audit of the San Francisco non-profit United Council of Human Services found the organization to have violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues...
