ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday...
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning

A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing Windsor Man Located

A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
WINDSOR, CA
SFGate

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy