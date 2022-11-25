High school football scores, Week 14 in Tampa Bay

It was a stealth sport until it wasn’t. Over the past decade in Tampa Bay, pickleball has exploded in popularity, mirroring the nation. Estimates put 5 million Americans as playing the racket sport, known for its fast action and less wear and tear on the joints than tennis. And...
Health departments in Tampa Bay are giving out free overdose reversal medication at locations around Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Naloxone — often known by its popular brand name, Narcan — helps restore breathing in people who have overdosed on opioids. The medication, which is typically administered as a nasal spray or injection, has no effect on people who do not have opioids in their system.
Miracle on Cleveland Street: The 400 block of downtown Clearwater turns into a winter wonderland for the 14th annual celebration with falling snow, strolling carolers, holiday-themed selfie stations, photos with Santa, Tel-an-Elf video chats with Santa’s elves, Holly Jolley Trolley rides, an Xtreme Board snowboard simulator, ice skating, Gingerbread Mini Putt-Putt Golf, crafts and a touch a truck. Free. 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.
Foxy is an 8-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She has previously been around children and would make a great family dog. She participates in playgroups and prefers gentle dogs. However, she may do best in a home without cats. She knows the sit, shake, down and stay commands and takes treats gently. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
If you’ve got lovers of the great outdoors on your holiday list this year, consider the ultimate gifts: a year of free park-going or beach parking. You can buy an annual beach parking pass to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County (3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde) for $75 for one year or $45 for six months, with discounts for seniors, veterans, etc. (Without a pass, parking is $5.) And here’s a bonus: The pass also works at Sand Key Park in Clearwater and Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. To purchase a beach parking pass, you will need the recipient’s name, phone number, address, email address and license plate number. The decal has been replaced with pay-by-plate technology, so passes are now linked to the passholder’s license plate. To get more information or to buy a pass, visit tinyurl.com/mszsrvwn, call 727-582-2100 or stop by the Parks and Conservation Resources office at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Today’s economic climate may be better for small businesses than during the pandemic spring of 2020. But with inflation and interest rates rising, and the threat of a recession looming, it’s still not exactly a time of high cotton. That, said Andy Mayts, is where the Tampa Bay...
Looking for a gift for someone who enjoys plants and gardening? Here are a few suggestions for events you can take them to or get some shopping done at. Plants make a great gift. You can get some shopping done at the University of South Florida Botanical Gardens annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Browse a selection of locally grown, unique and beautiful plants. You can also get your purchase delicately gift wrapped. $5, $3 children, $1 students. 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa.
The big story: For years, many school boards across Florida have had rules limiting speakers from making comments about specific individuals. The goal, they say, is to maintain civility and retain focus on the policies and other actions within the board’s purview, without getting into personalities. The Moms for...
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo said he remembers the look on the faces of the transportation committee members when he showed them a gruesome video of a decapitated woman’s head lying on the sidewalk. The video posted to Instagram showed dead bodies — including the headless woman — lying on...
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
It was the morning of Jan. 22 when the fears of Florida wildlife biologists became reality. Reports of a highly infectious new bird flu strain had been confirmed a month prior in Canada, the launching pad for several migratory bird species that make their way to Florida. Biologists had been watching with anxious anticipation as birds wandered closer.
School’s back in session after a Thanksgiving break unmarred (for most Florida students) by any hurricane makeup days. Those will come later in the year. What did we miss during the week away? School board meetings, mandated by state law. Tuesday marked the day that school boards across the...
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
This is Manatee Awareness Month, and while people from all over the world know a lot about Florida’s famous sea cows, there is a lot about manatees that people don’t know. Let me break down some manatee mysteries:. ▪ Manatees don’t vote. They don’t lobby Tallahassee (too far...
The 6-foot alligator in a northern Hillsborough County backyard pond hadn’t bothered anyone. It wasn’t injured. But it was killed. Phil Walters, a nuisance alligator trapper contracted with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, had been called after a mother whose child had been playing close to the pond in their backyard and reported the alligator was “lurking.”
On an island a few miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, you’ll find the funky little seaside town of Folly Beach. Its resident population of about 2,200 is seasonally augmented by hordes of tourists seeking a place to swim, surf and drink. Florida has several similar beach communities, but...
