ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

High school football scores, Week 14 in Tampa Bay

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Avd9l_0jNx9CTk00
Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles signals a change of downs after stopping Largo in first-half playoff action Friday night. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

Friday’s region finals

CLASS 4M

No. 3 Ocoee 43, No. 1 East Lake 19

CLASS 3M

No. 1 Jesuit 31, No. 2 Largo 0

CLASS 3S

No. 1 Lake Wales 26, No. 3 Zephyrhills 9

CLASS 2M

No. 4 Lakewood 63, No. 2 Calvary Christian 42

CLASS 1M

No. 1 Clearwater Central Catholic 21, No. 3 Carrollwood Day 11

Dec. 2 state semifinals

CLASS 3M

Jesuit vs. Orlando Edgewater-Orlando Jones winner

CLASS 2M

Lakewood vs. TBD

CLASS 1M

Clearwater Central Catholic vs. TBD

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

How to help prevent overdose deaths around Tampa Bay

Health departments in Tampa Bay are giving out free overdose reversal medication at locations around Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Naloxone — often known by its popular brand name, Narcan — helps restore breathing in people who have overdosed on opioids. The medication, which is typically administered as a nasal spray or injection, has no effect on people who do not have opioids in their system.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Miracle on Cleveland Street: The 400 block of downtown Clearwater turns into a winter wonderland for the 14th annual celebration with falling snow, strolling carolers, holiday-themed selfie stations, photos with Santa, Tel-an-Elf video chats with Santa’s elves, Holly Jolley Trolley rides, an Xtreme Board snowboard simulator, ice skating, Gingerbread Mini Putt-Putt Golf, crafts and a touch a truck. Free. 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Foxy is an 8-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She has previously been around children and would make a great family dog. She participates in playgroups and prefers gentle dogs. However, she may do best in a home without cats. She knows the sit, shake, down and stay commands and takes treats gently. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich

Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Give the gift of beach parking and a Florida State Parks pass

If you’ve got lovers of the great outdoors on your holiday list this year, consider the ultimate gifts: a year of free park-going or beach parking. You can buy an annual beach parking pass to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County (3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde) for $75 for one year or $45 for six months, with discounts for seniors, veterans, etc. (Without a pass, parking is $5.) And here’s a bonus: The pass also works at Sand Key Park in Clearwater and Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. To purchase a beach parking pass, you will need the recipient’s name, phone number, address, email address and license plate number. The decal has been replaced with pay-by-plate technology, so passes are now linked to the passholder’s license plate. To get more information or to buy a pass, visit tinyurl.com/mszsrvwn, call 727-582-2100 or stop by the Parks and Conservation Resources office at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

5 holiday gifts for gardening lovers in Tampa Bay

Looking for a gift for someone who enjoys plants and gardening? Here are a few suggestions for events you can take them to or get some shopping done at. Plants make a great gift. You can get some shopping done at the University of South Florida Botanical Gardens annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Browse a selection of locally grown, unique and beautiful plants. You can also get your purchase delicately gift wrapped. $5, $3 children, $1 students. 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s new-look school boards take charge

School’s back in session after a Thanksgiving break unmarred (for most Florida students) by any hurricane makeup days. Those will come later in the year. What did we miss during the week away? School board meetings, mandated by state law. Tuesday marked the day that school boards across the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands of Florida’s ‘nuisance alligators’ are killed each year. Is it necessary?

The 6-foot alligator in a northern Hillsborough County backyard pond hadn’t bothered anyone. It wasn’t injured. But it was killed. Phil Walters, a nuisance alligator trapper contracted with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, had been called after a mother whose child had been playing close to the pond in their backyard and reported the alligator was “lurking.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy