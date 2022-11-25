High school football scores, Week 14 in Tampa Bay

If you’ve got lovers of the great outdoors on your holiday list this year, consider the ultimate gifts: a year of free park-going or beach parking. You can buy an annual beach parking pass to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County (3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde) for $75 for one year or $45 for six months, with discounts for seniors, veterans, etc. (Without a pass, parking is $5.) And here’s a bonus: The pass also works at Sand Key Park in Clearwater and Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. To purchase a beach parking pass, you will need the recipient’s name, phone number, address, email address and license plate number. The decal has been replaced with pay-by-plate technology, so passes are now linked to the passholder’s license plate. To get more information or to buy a pass, visit tinyurl.com/mszsrvwn, call 727-582-2100 or stop by the Parks and Conservation Resources office at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO