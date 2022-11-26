High schoolers showcase skills at Fayetteville's Hoops and Dreams tournament

The Hoops and Dreams Showcase returned to Fayetteville State University on Saturday.

Some of the best high school athletes from across the state had the chance to show off their skills to recruiters and scouts from colleges and even the NBA.

The tournament featured 19 top schools from across the Sandhills and beyond.

For organizers, it's more than just Xs and Os, it's about opportunities.

"Every year we have had at least one kid that goes to the NBA and to be able to look back and to see they played in the Hoops and Dreams tournament actually means a whole lot to us," said organizer Marva Lucas-Moore.

In its fifth year, the Hoops and Dreams tournament has grown to become one of the top recruiting events in the country.