NEW YORK – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him on Thanksgiving eve in Queens, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Jairo Ortiz has also been charged with driving under the influence and driving without insurance and vehicle registration. The crash happened early Saturday morning in Elmhurst. According to court records, “At approximately 1:15 a.m., the defendant was driving a black 2011 BMW southbound on 82nd Street and collided with an unidentified victim, who was operating a 2021 Zhilong Fly Wing motorcycle, near the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue. The victim was transported to a local The post Impaired, unregistered driver charged in deadly Queens motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.

QUEENS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO