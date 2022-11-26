ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson Station, NY

News 12

Police: 19-year-old dead following three-car crash in Lynbrook

Police say a 19-year-old male has died following a three-car crash in Lynbrook. According to detectives, a BMW operated by the teen was traveling southbound on Ocean Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Pathfinder around midnight. The Pathfinder was occupied by a male driver, 57, and a female passenger,...
LYNBROOK, NY
Shore News Network

Impaired, unregistered driver charged in deadly Queens motorcycle crash

NEW YORK – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him on Thanksgiving eve in Queens, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Jairo Ortiz has also been charged with driving under the influence and driving without insurance and vehicle registration. The crash happened early Saturday morning in Elmhurst. According to court records, “At approximately 1:15 a.m., the defendant was driving a black 2011 BMW southbound on 82nd Street and collided with an unidentified victim, who was operating a 2021 Zhilong Fly Wing motorcycle, near the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue. The victim was transported to a local The post Impaired, unregistered driver charged in deadly Queens motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview

A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Police: 2 people found dead inside Danbury home

Two people were found dead inside a home in Danbury on Monday afternoon. Police say they made the discovery during a welfare check at the home on Clayton Road around 3 p.m. The caller stated family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday. When police...
DANBURY, CT
News 12

Police: Woman living inside tent found dead in Woodbridge

A woman who had been living in a tent was found dead Sunday in Woodbridge, police say. The body of the 30-year-old woman was found in a wooded area between Pond Lily Avenue, Route 69 and the Wilbur Cross Parkway. Police say they believe this was an isolated incident, but...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
News 12

Police: Man arrested at McDonald's following Plainview TD Bank robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a TD Bank in Plainview on Monday afternoon. Police say 54-year-old Dean Marneris, of Wantagh, entered the bank on Old Country Road before 3 p.m. Police say Marneris approached a 31-year-old teller and demanded money. When the teller questioned the demand,...
PLAINVIEW, NY

