Man, 19, killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Long Island
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was driving southbound on Ocean Avenue in Lynbrook just after midnight when his BMW sedan collided with a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Peninsula Boulevard.
News 12
Police: 19-year-old dead following three-car crash in Lynbrook
Police say a 19-year-old male has died following a three-car crash in Lynbrook. According to detectives, a BMW operated by the teen was traveling southbound on Ocean Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Pathfinder around midnight. The Pathfinder was occupied by a male driver, 57, and a female passenger,...
Impaired, unregistered driver charged in deadly Queens motorcycle crash
NEW YORK – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him on Thanksgiving eve in Queens, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Jairo Ortiz has also been charged with driving under the influence and driving without insurance and vehicle registration. The crash happened early Saturday morning in Elmhurst. According to court records, “At approximately 1:15 a.m., the defendant was driving a black 2011 BMW southbound on 82nd Street and collided with an unidentified victim, who was operating a 2021 Zhilong Fly Wing motorcycle, near the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue. The victim was transported to a local The post Impaired, unregistered driver charged in deadly Queens motorcycle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Headlines: Amazon driver saves family, Ramapo crash, White Plains firefighter pulls woman from car fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Construction worker hit by car, seriously injured while jackhammering road
A construction worker suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Yonkers last night. Police say they worker was hit just before 11 p.m. on Saw Mill River Road by Dover Lane. They say the worker, in his 30s, was jackhammering in the road when he was...
Nassau County police precinct badly damaged in fire
Officials say the building was so badly damaged that a new stationhouse will have to be built.
Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview
A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Bayville Man
Police are reaching out to the public for help locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island. Frank Herlihy, age 77, of Bayville, was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, on Creek Ridge Road in Bayville, according to Nassau County Police. Herlihy has dementia and may be...
Woman Critically Injured In Crash Between Van, Car At Hempstead Intersection
A woman suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Long Island. The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hempstead. A 43-year-old man operating a 2016 Ford Van and the 61-year-old woman driving a 2014 Hyundai were involved in the crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Lent Avenue, Nassau County Police said.
News 12
Police: 2 people found dead inside Danbury home
Two people were found dead inside a home in Danbury on Monday afternoon. Police say they made the discovery during a welfare check at the home on Clayton Road around 3 p.m. The caller stated family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday. When police...
Police: 3 men wanted for stealing thousands in car parts from dealership
The property was valued at approximately $9,600.
'Baby Whisperer' officer assists in 5th delivery in Suffolk County
An outstanding police officer on Long Island has earned the nickname "Baby Whisperer" after delivering five babies within five years.
‘Right place at the right time.’ Off-duty firefighter saves woman from fiery crash in Brookfield
Nick Perri Jr., a 10-year veteran of the White Plains Fire Department, saved a woman from a fiery crash in Brookfield over the weekend. Except Perri was off the job at the time.
Man with ties to Rockland County reported missing
Family members are trying to locate Brian Lenihan.
Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber
A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say.
News 12
Police: Woman living inside tent found dead in Woodbridge
A woman who had been living in a tent was found dead Sunday in Woodbridge, police say. The body of the 30-year-old woman was found in a wooded area between Pond Lily Avenue, Route 69 and the Wilbur Cross Parkway. Police say they believe this was an isolated incident, but...
News 12
Police: Man arrested at McDonald's following Plainview TD Bank robbery
A man has been arrested following a robbery at a TD Bank in Plainview on Monday afternoon. Police say 54-year-old Dean Marneris, of Wantagh, entered the bank on Old Country Road before 3 p.m. Police say Marneris approached a 31-year-old teller and demanded money. When the teller questioned the demand,...
News 12
Police: Couple found dead inside Danbury home likely died in murder-suicide
Danbury police say a man and woman who were found shot to death inside a home were likely killed in amurder-suicide. Police say they are not releasing the names of the couple who were found inside the home during a welfare check on Clayton Road around 3 p.m. Monday. Police...
Scooter rider dies after colliding with drunk driver on Queens street
A 24-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after a fatal collision with a scooter rider in Queens, authorities said.
