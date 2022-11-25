Read full article on original website
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise over area on Wednesday
The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 30, between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo area may hear or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will serve as a simulated Track of Interest (TOI) for the exercise. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
