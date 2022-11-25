The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 30, between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo area may hear or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will serve as a simulated Track of Interest (TOI) for the exercise. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO