‘We are going to be transparent.’ Independent review to examine how NJ handled COVID pandemic
Gov. Phil Murphy says he promises to be transparent once the findings of an independent review of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic are released. The governor made his first public comments on Tuesday since announcing the long-anticipated review. “We’re going to take whatever comes at us. We...
Headlines: Amazon driver saves family, Ramapo crash, White Plains firefighter pulls woman from car fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Burglary uptick sparks fears larger 'crews' may be operating; one suspect at large
Police are concerned that criminal "crews" might be operating in the Bergen County area after an uptick in home burglaries. A warning has been issued to homeowners after two houses in Washington Township were broken into on the east side of town over the weekend. A suspect from a separate...
Ramapo police: Missing woman's body found on the side of the road in Monsey
Ramapo police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of the road in Monsey early Monday morning. Police have identified the woman as 52-year-old Miriam Sussman. Her body was found on the side of West Carlton Road about 1 a.m. shortly after she was...
STORM WATCH: Gusty wind, rain showers to impact New Jersey Wednesday
New Jersey will have to deal with gusty winds and rainy weather for most of Wednesday morning.
Dutchess County man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend's daughter found competent to stand trial
A Dutchess County man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s daughter has now been found fit to stand trial. Paul Senecal, 38, was found competent Monday after several psychiatric evaluations, according to prosecutors. Senecal is charged with fatally stabbing 27-year-old Melanie Chianese in May at the home she shared with...
NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody
The FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.
Sunny, mild conditions throughout the Hudson Valley Monday before midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the Hudson Valley will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday before a chance of rain on Wednesday.
