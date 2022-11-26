ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

New York Post

Man shot and killed in Staten Island

A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said. The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said. The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD. It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in Staten Island; 2 suspects flee: NYPD

STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 53-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in Staten Island on Monday evening, police said. He was shot in Broad Street near the intersection with Gordon Street around 5:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Two […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Man tasered by NYPD on Staten Island after allegedly resisting arrest in stolen-car probe

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect who allegedly resisted arrest in Stapleton was taken to the hospital after being tasered by police, according to sources. The individual was in custody at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton and was alert and conscious after being treated by EMS at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday.  The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
BROOKLYN, NY

