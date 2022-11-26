Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Staten Island
A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said. The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said. The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD. It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.
Man, 68, stabbed in back in Staten Island NYCHA building
A 68-year-old man was stabbed inside of a Staten Island NYCHA complex Monday afternoon, authorities said.
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
NYPD touts recovery of 5 guns in West Brighton and arrest of N.J. man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers confiscated a “large quantity” of guns, magazines and bullets in West Brighton in connection with the arrest of a 36-year-old man from New Jersey. The officers were responding to a domestic-violence call in the vicinity of Morrison and Davis avenues on Sunday...
NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police
A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said. Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said. Officers determined that McLean had been living...
Man shot dead in Staten Island; 2 suspects flee: NYPD
STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 53-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in Staten Island on Monday evening, police said. He was shot in Broad Street near the intersection with Gordon Street around 5:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Two […]
Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops
The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday. The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
Source: Man tasered by NYPD on Staten Island after allegedly resisting arrest in stolen-car probe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect who allegedly resisted arrest in Stapleton was taken to the hospital after being tasered by police, according to sources. The individual was in custody at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton and was alert and conscious after being treated by EMS at the scene, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Timothy Timson, Boston murder suspect found, arrested in New York, police say
On Sunday, a Boston man wanted in connection with a murder in April was arrested by members of the New York City police department, officials stated. Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of David Wood, 51, in Roxbury, according to the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court Grand Jury.
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx
BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.
Police: 3 teens stole about $12,000 worth of jackets from a Paramus store
Police say Andrew Estrada, Nephihah Hamilton and T'Kai Smokes-Davis fled the Ski Barn at 846 State Highway with about $12,000 worth of jackets.
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday. The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
Police arrest man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx
Investigators charged Dashawn Williams, 28, with a rape that happened in mid-September and a second rape earlier this month.
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
Judge considers dropping charges against woman accused of killing husband in NYC
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg personally appeared in court in Lower Manhattan to tell the judge he no longer wants to prosecute Tracy McCarter.
