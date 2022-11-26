Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernslopenow.com
November 29, 2022 Forecast First
Up to one inch of snowfall in Grand Junction, surrounding areas had more accumulation further north and south. We have a slow warm-up expected today, but later this week another storm system is moving in.
KJCT8
Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm. Snowfall was the story last night and will...
KJCT8
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
KJCT8
Small Business Saturday in Fruita
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Black Friday brought crowds of people into the mall for holiday shopping, but small businesses in the valley had their turn on Saturday. “Well, this is Small Business Saturday, and we’re down here,” said David McKeand, co-owner of Bob and David’s Little Cottage Industries.
KJCT8
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?
The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
Gephardt Daily
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
nbc11news.com
House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
KJCT8
Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
KJCT8
One injured in rollover crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a man driving a pickup truck rolled the truck. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Colorado State Patrol is investigating this incident.
westernslopenow.com
Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured
4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced
Residents were having their doubts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.
nbc11news.com
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
KJCT8
Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
Comments / 0