lvsportsnetwork.com
Meet Wayne Gretzke at a Las Vegas Devil Dogs game!
HERE’S YOUR CHANCE TO MEET HOCKEY LEGEND AND LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS LACROSSE CO-OWNER WAYNE GRETZKY ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th AT THE DESERT DOGS INAUGURAL HOME OPENER AT MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA. WE’RE GIVING YOU THE CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO DESERT DOGS OPENING NIGHT, A MEET AND GREET WAYNE GRETZKY, AND SOME STELLER SWAG.
Rebels move to 7-0 with blowout victory over NAIA opponent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Karl Jones led five teammates in double figures, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, as UNLV routed Life Pacific 126-54 on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Jones, a 6-foot-10 junior from Chicago, made 10 of 12 shots, leading the Rebels’ shooting onslaught. UNLV made 52 of […]
womenshoopsworld.com
Las Vegas tournament disaster should never have happened
I walked into the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas Friday morning to cover the Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament, and the place was overwhelming. I began asking employees where the event was, and person after person either said they didn’t know, directed me to someone else, or misdirected me to what they thought I was talking about.
lvsportsbiz.com
Erick Harper Faces Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?
Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons
The University of Nevada Las Vegas has fired football head coach Marcus Arroyo.
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
lvsportsbiz.com
Women’s College Basketball Tournament At Mirage On Strip Gets Blasted With Criticism For Event Promoter
Las Vegas has become a popular mecca for all types of college basketball tournaments, but a women’s college basketball tourney called the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage on the Strip during the Thanksgiving weekend was called out for failing to have EMTs on site to treat an injured player and not following through on event conditions as promised.
kslsports.com
Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021.
kslsports.com
How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
Taste The World At Gaetano’s
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local wins $150K jackpot playing Pai-Gow for first time
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the memorable Thanksgiving after hitting a progressive jackpot on his first time playing Pai-Gow poker. According to a news release, the resident, identified only as “Anderson,” was playing Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Thanksgiving when he hit the jackpot on Wednesday.
Secrets to winning at Las Vegas casinos
What does it take to score big in Vegas? 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean talks with the experts and shares some secrets on how to win at the casino.
signsofthetimes.com
Watchfire Signs’ Fremont Street LED Canopy Tour
Watchfire Signs (Danville, IL) sponsored an in-depth look at some of the most iconic digital signs in Las Vegas during Digital Signage Experience 2022 on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Per an email from the company, Robert Wright, Watchfire Signs project manager, led the tour and provided behind-the-scenes details of the Watchfire-designed, custom-built 1,500-ft.-long Fremont Street Experience LED canopy.
Las Vegas neighborhood site of 2 murders across street from each other
The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman and his father then helped him move the body.
Fox5 KVVU
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown...
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
nevadabusiness.com
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada
Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
