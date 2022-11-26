Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
1 Celtics player who must be traded soon
The Boston Celtics have raced out to a flaming hot start in the 2022-23 season. Fresh off a disappointing loss in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the C’s have quickly proven that their sudden second half turnaround last year was no fluke, and that they mean business when it comes to […] The post 1 Celtics player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Bradley Beal, Wizards hit with brutal Rui Hachimura injury update
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has yet to remain healthy for any sizable stretch since being drafted 9th overall by the team in the 2019 draft. Hachimura is in his fourth year in the pros and has logged more than 50 games in a season just once, back in 2020-21, when he suited up in 57 contests.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race
Patrick Beverley is going to be back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The 34-year-old has already served his three-game suspension for his altercation with Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton, and he’s fully expected to be back in the lineup against Portland. The question […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ latest injury update will have Kevin Durant, Nets fans scratching their heads
Ben Simmons was forced to exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday due to a left knee injury. The former Rookie of the Year was unable to return to the game, and it now looks like he could be in for another spell on the sidelines with this latest knock.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Lakers are disrespecting LeBron James, Anthony Davis by not pulling trigger on trade
The Los Angeles Lakers started 2022-23 on a sour note. LeBron James was injured in the 11th game of the season, and they were one of the worst teams at one juncture due to a 2-10 record. Newly hired head coach Darvin Ham had a plethora of problems from the onset despite the elite star […] The post Lakers are disrespecting LeBron James, Anthony Davis by not pulling trigger on trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
Charles Barkley drops chilling Luka Doncic reason why Mavs are not going to win NBA title
Despite having arguably the best player in the world right now, the Dallas Mavericks are currently outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. If you ask Charles Barkley, the Mavs are not even going to win an NBA championship so long as Luka Doncic continues to carry the type of burden he has on his shoulders for Dallas.
‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs
The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. “It […] The post ‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Point Guards At Quarter Mark of 2022-23 Season, Ranked
After a full month of play, the league has officially hit the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. There have been a lot of surprises across the board, from rebuilding teams toward the top of the NBA standings and perennial playoff organizations battling at the bottom of their conferences. That...
