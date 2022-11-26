ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Celtics player who must be traded soon

The Boston Celtics have raced out to a flaming hot start in the 2022-23 season. Fresh off a disappointing loss in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the C’s have quickly proven that their sudden second half turnaround last year was no fluke, and that they mean business when it comes to […] The post 1 Celtics player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race

Patrick Beverley is going to be back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The 34-year-old has already served his three-game suspension for his altercation with Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton, and he’s fully expected to be back in the lineup against Portland. The question […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers are disrespecting LeBron James, Anthony Davis by not pulling trigger on trade

The Los Angeles Lakers started 2022-23 on a sour note. LeBron James was injured in the 11th game of the season, and they were one of the worst teams at one juncture due to a 2-10 record. Newly hired head coach Darvin Ham had a plethora of problems from the onset despite the elite star […] The post Lakers are disrespecting LeBron James, Anthony Davis by not pulling trigger on trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs

The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. “It […] The post ‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
