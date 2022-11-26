Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
Qatar makes shocking admission on mass worker death leading up to FIFA World Cup
The festivities of the 2022 FIFA World Cup were besmirched by reports pertaining to workers losing their lives during the preparations for the prestigious tournament. Initial reports suggested that around 40 people — mostly migrant workers — died as Qatar pushed the timeline to host the 29-day Finals tournament.
Christian Pulisic injury update after crucial USMNT goal in win over Iran
The USMNT earned a 1-0 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup courtesy of a sensational team goal that was capped off by Christian Pulisic. The electric goal advances the United States to the knockout stages of the tournament against the Netherlands, but it came at a cost as Pulisic came out of the play worse for […] The post Christian Pulisic injury update after crucial USMNT goal in win over Iran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Pulisic’s epic message from hospital after USMNT’s win vs. Iran
The U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Iran in their final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup Tuesday. Christian Pulisic found the back of the net in the 38th minute. That proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory. However, Pulisic was injured on the goal as he went crashing into the keeper in net.
Christian Pulisic injury update ahead of knockout stage will have USMNT fans relieved
Christian Pulisic etched his name in the USMNT history books with his game-winning goal on Tuesday against Iran. Pulisic’s lone goal during the match decided the United States’ fate with the team now headed to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after finishing second in Group B. Pulisic’s first goal of the tournament […] The post Christian Pulisic injury update ahead of knockout stage will have USMNT fans relieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USMNT’s next World Cup game after beating Iran to reach knockout stage
The USMNT secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a crucial victory over Iran in their final group-stage match. The win gave the United States five points from the group stages and lifted them over Wales and Iran to clinch their berth for the knockout stages. After getting […] The post USMNT’s next World Cup game after beating Iran to reach knockout stage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US
Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament. A US goal in the 38th minute however soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran's 1998 win.
World Cup Twitter up in arms after Tim Weah ruled barely offsides on goal vs. Iran
USA took an early 1-0 lead over Iran in their World Cup match after Christian Pulisic laid it all on the line to find the back of the net. The USMNT came close to taking a 2-0 lead before Tim Weah was narrowly ruled offsides. The call drew plenty of reactions from fans on Twitter. […] The post World Cup Twitter up in arms after Tim Weah ruled barely offsides on goal vs. Iran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: Poland vs. Argentina prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The top two seeds in Group C will go head to head in a crucial final match of the group stage! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Poland-Argentina prediction and pick. Group C has all kinds of chaos at the moment. Saudi Arabia upset Argentina in the first match of […] The post World Cup Odds: Poland vs. Argentina prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gregg Berhalter makes shocking USMNT lineup change for World Cup matchup vs. Iran
The USMNT is fighting for survival at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it all comes down to Tuesday’s group-stage matchup against Iran. Ahead of the critical clash, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made an eye-opening lineup change, opting to bench central defender Walker Zimmerman in favor of the surprise selection of Cameron Carter-Vickers. In […] The post Gregg Berhalter makes shocking USMNT lineup change for World Cup matchup vs. Iran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
