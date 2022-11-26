ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Blazers Drop Two in Longview

The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
HISTORY: Cheers! For taverns, bars, and pool halls of the past

This issue, Southeast Portland's past is expolred through the history of some of its taverns, bars, and saloons!. Since the forming of the "American Colonies", taverns and public houses have been popular gathering places, and an important part of Americana. As early as the American Revolution, rebels gathered secretly in...
