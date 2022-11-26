ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Florida

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Florida. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

WVU beats Florida in Phil Knight Legacy finale

West Virginia and Florida meet in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy event tonight in Oregon. The game is being played at the Chiles Center, in Portland, Oregon, and will be televised by ESPNU. The Gators, who are 4-2 after losing Thursday to Xavier and winning Friday against...
MORGANTOWN, WV
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz returns to state semifinals

One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you

The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
