Oregon State Beavers No. 16 in college football AP, coaches’ polls
The Oregon State Beavers moved up six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP and coaches football polls after defeating the Oregon Ducks 38-34 on Saturday. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 22 a week ago, completed their regular season at 9-3. In both polls, Oregon State checks...
Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener
A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Florida
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Florida. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field
A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Rewinding Oregon State’s 81-68 loss to Florida in PK Legacy men’s basketball tournament
The Oregon State Beavers fell into an 18-point deficit eight minutes into the game and went on to lose 81-68 to the Florida Gators on Friday in a consolation game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s basketball tournament in Portland. The Beavers (3-3), fresh off their best performance of...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
Dan Lanning has to make a hire to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and he needs to do it quickly. National Signing Day will start in a matter of.
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
WVU beats Florida in Phil Knight Legacy finale
West Virginia and Florida meet in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy event tonight in Oregon. The game is being played at the Chiles Center, in Portland, Oregon, and will be televised by ESPNU. The Gators, who are 4-2 after losing Thursday to Xavier and winning Friday against...
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former head of the university of Florida’s Veterinary School says the demand for pet health care is expected to explode. James Lloyd, the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, said the market for pet health care will grow 33 percent by 2029.
