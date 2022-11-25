Centurions had a good-luck charm on their sideline

University City Principal Mike Paredes shows off his grandson Ezra to the cheerleaders during the Division III San Diego Section football championship game against Point Loma on Friday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

There are a lot of people carrying valuable goods on a high school football sideline. Photographers lugging cameras that cost thousands of dollars. Medical staff with tape and bandages to repair wounded players. Coaches with headsets to communicate upstairs.

But no one was holding onto more precious cargo than University City principal Mike Paredes. Amid players, coaches, photographers and hangers-on, Paredes clutched his 10-month-old grandson, Ezra, to his chest, walking up and down the sideline.

“He’s kind of been our good-luck charm,” Paredes said late in the fourth quarter of UC’s 33-28 Division III win vs. Point Loma at Southwestern College.

Two weeks ago, UC won its first field hockey title, beating Rancho Bernardo 1-0 in a shootout with Paredes holding Ezra on the sideline. And on Friday, in its 41 st season, the Centurions won their first section football crown.

“So he had to come with me (for the football game),” said Paredes. “I told my daughter (Ezra’s mother) and she said it was a no-brainer.”

Put a Ring on It

When University City’s Wayne Kigen intercepted a pass with 2:22 to play, all but cementing the Centurions’ win, defensive coordinator Tejuan Lockett looked up to the UC coaches in the press box and pointed to his left ring finger.

“Ring me, baby! Ring me!” shouted Lockett.

Lockett has two sons on the team, Tay , a freshman who starts at cornerback and Zaire . Another son, Aiden , won a section title three years ago with Serra (now Canyon Hills).

“I do it (coach) for my babies,” said Lockett. “I love it.”

Tay Lockett II

Tay may only be a freshman but the DB/wide receiver/ kick returner has drawn interest from Georgia, USC, Penn State, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Lockett intercepted a pass in the end zone Friday, giving him seven picks for the season.

Torn heart

Mike Hastings served as Point Loma’s head coach for 22 seasons, from 1998 through 2019. He’s the 19 th winningest coach in the San Diego Section with a 148-105-4 record.

Yet he split time on the Point Loma and University City sidelines.

“Logging laps,” said Hastings. “I’m in a conundrum.”

He was torn because UC head coach Paul Lawrence served as an assistant under Hastings for 12 seasons before taking the UC job last season.

After UC’s win, Hastings said, “I’m super happy for Paul. He earned it.”

EMAP

On the back of Point Loma player’s jerseys are the initials EMAP, which stands for Every Man A Pointer.”

Agony of defeat

The Div. III runner-up trophy had been handed out. Head coach Joel Allen had huddled with his Point Loma team, lauding his players for their effort, not just Friday, but all season.

The players broke off and senior lineman Hunter Whitman walked near midfield, stared into the stands and cried.

“Just kind of taking it all in,” said Whitman. “I’m one of those guys who’ll probably never put on pads again. It’s something I’ve done for a really long time and it just really hits hard that I won’t ever be in this situation again, unfortunately.

“It’s crazy, all the blood, sweat and tears you put in and you can’t get it done at the end of the day. There’s nothing more you could have done. They were just the better team. It’s hard.”

Did you know?

Mission Hills head coach Chris Hauser worked as a sportswriter for the Vista Press the summer before his senior year at Vista High. Hauser recapped Pony League and Little League games off reports that were dropped off in the newspaper’s mail slot the night before.

Hauser’s assessment of his journalist skills?

“I don’t think I was a gifted writer.”

Hauser II

The Grizzlies are noted for their physical style of play, a dominant running game and rugged defense. The style is a reflection of what Hauser learned from his high school coach at Vista, the legendary Dick Haines .

“Absolutely,” said Hauser. “It’s my roots, it’s my origin. It’s how I grew up playing high school football in the Big Red system.”

Hauser III

Hauser is 57 years old. He’s in his 23rd season as a head coach, the last 19 as the only coach in Mission Hills’ history. But he sounds like a coach who might step down after another season or two,

“It crosses my mind,” he said.

Hauser’s son, Aaron , is an assistant football coach at Benedictine University, which is in the Division III playoffs. Said Hauser, “It’d be nice to hop on a plane and see his team play.”

Dominant Crusader

Mater Dei senior linebacker Trey Edwards , who has committed to UCLA, has started since he was a freshman.

“He was just one of the most physically ready players I’ve ever had,” said Joyner. “He was an animal the second he got here.”

Edwards II

“Honestly,” said Joyner, “the thing that sets him apart is he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever had. He’s incredibly mature, super humble. Anything that’s going on with the team, I can simply go to him.

“Players aren’t wearing the school uniform? I go to him. It truly is his team.

Norcross is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .