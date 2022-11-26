Read full article on original website
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023
The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
Aaron Judge choosing Giants over Yankees would have nothing to do with Robinson Canó
New York Yankees superstar/center of the world Aaron Judge has a very difficult decision to make over the next few weeks: continue building a legacy in the City That Never Sleeps, likely with the added pressure of the captaincy, or return home to San Francisco to help a hometown team return to its championship peak?
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
White Sox sign former Guardians star, add to rotation in a big way
The Chicago White Sox struck gold by signing former Cleveland Guardians star Mike Clevinger, a low-leverage move that could pay huge dividends. It’s a rather huge offseason in the South Side of Chicago, as the White Sox failed to live up to expectations under Tony La Russa. Rotation depth...
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
3 Yankees decisions that seriously impact Red Sox offseason, 2023, and beyond
Yankees’ offseason decisions will impact Red Sox’ future. Over the last two decades, the New York Yankees have become a baffling puzzle. They spend, but they’re no longer the biggest spenders. They have superstars, but they also pass on superstars. They haven’t had a losing season since the early 1990s, but they also seem content to make the postseason and.
Latest Xander Bogaerts report is more bad news for the Red Sox
The latest Xander Bogaerts reports suggest yet another team could sign him away from the Boston Red Sox this offseason. The Boston Red Sox may have missed their chance with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. One of the league’s most desirable players now available to throw money at and become a part of their organization, an unexpected contender has entered the fray.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Red Sox in trouble as list of Xander Bogaerts suitors continues to grow
Xander Bogaerts is the belle of the offseason ball. As expected, his dance card is filling up quickly. According to Marino Pepén, Bogaerts is the ‘most desirable’ shortstop on the free-agent market this offseason and the list of teams interested in his many talents continues to grow. The Phillies, Padres, Dodgers, Cubs, and Twins are “interested” and the Cardinals have “inquired.”
Astros rumors: Houston faces stiff competition for Jose Abreu
Astros face stiff competition for Jose Abreu on the free agent market. With Yuli Gurriel hitting free agency, the Houston Astros have a gaping hole at first base in their lineup. As things currently stand, the club would begin 2023 with two unproven players splitting time at the position in...
