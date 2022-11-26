ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gephardt Daily

Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence

ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead after Tooele house fire

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person flees I-15 crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person fled from an I-15 crash in Murray Sunday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the suspect has been apprehended. Alexander tells KSL NewsRadio, a truck hauling a trailer rolled and a passenger car struck the trailer following this. The I-15 crash...
MURRAY, UT
Idaho State Journal

81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah's Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fatal rollover shuts down I-15 northbound in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit. Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane. […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash Reported Saturday Night In Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah-Saturday night, UDOT reported a crash on US 189 at milepost 27 in Heber City at 3000 South. The latest real-time information is always available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Roadway Restriction On US 40

HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews put out suspicious trash can fire in Mountain Green, electrical fire in own engine

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious trash can fire was just the start of an eventful evening for Mountain Green firefighters Friday. Fire crews responded about 7:20 p.m. to reports of a trash can fire next to a home near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive in The Cottonwoods at Mountain Green, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT

