Eunice, LA

Shooting on Betty Street in Eunice sends two to the hospital

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Eunice, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).

According to EPD, two people were shot at an apartment complex on Betty Street.

Both were transported to a local hospital where one of the victims has minor injuries and the other has serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, EPD said.

EPD also said that the victims were located at a nearby wendy’s following the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.

KLFY News 10

