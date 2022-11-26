Shooting on Betty Street in Eunice sends two to the hospital

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Eunice, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).

According to EPD, two people were shot at an apartment complex on Betty Street.

Both were transported to a local hospital where one of the victims has minor injuries and the other has serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, EPD said.

EPD also said that the victims were located at a nearby wendy’s following the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.