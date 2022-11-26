ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

thepalmspringspost.com

Bear community shares joy of cooking, for a cause

Palm Springs is home to many diverse groups looking to make a difference. One local potluck group is doing that for an organization that has been helping others in the community for decades. “The Palm Springs Bears Cookbook” was released in August, with all proceeds benefitting Well in the Desert...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Wilf Brothers Pay $40MM for Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village

While Southern California continues to see a trend of companies moving away from traditional office space, several properties in the region continue to trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Nov. 7 but only recently recorded, Minnesota Viking owners Zygmunt and Mark Wilf purchased the Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village for $40 million, or approximately $487 per square foot, according to public records.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
ukenreport.com

Italian Family Circus Coming to Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY — One of the hallmarks of season in the desert is the myriad musical, theatrical, and sporting attractions that come to our front doorsteps. From Broadway musicals and professional tennis to internationally acclaimed movies and pro golf. Now comes an Italian family circus. The Zoppé Family Circus...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY

Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Wind Event Closes North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail

North Indian Canyon between Sunrise Parkway to Train Station Road is closed in Palm Springs. A strong wind event on Monday is passing through the Coachella Valley and is causing low visibility due to debris and sand in the air. The mile-long stretch is blocked off with barriers and detour...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM

Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC San Diego

Riverside County Mother Shares Heartache of Losing Infant Son to RSV

A Riverside County mother said her infant son died from RSV despite all of her efforts to keep him safe from germs. From constant handwashing to limiting exposure to others, Jessica Myers and her military husband did all they could to protect their son William, who was born six weeks premature, from RSV. Myers said she was especially vigilant after her doctor warned about the dangers of RSV weeks before William contracted it.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

This Grand Christmas Parade Will Ho, Ho, Ho Through Hollywood

"What's happening in Hollywood?" has been a commonly asked question over the decades, with people pausing to wonder what major premiere, awards show, or special entertainment event is taking place in the heart of the Movie City. But if it is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, you can bet it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city

Update 11/28/22 - 8:42 p.m. The city council did not vote on the ordinance Monday night. After an over 90-minute discussion and debate on the potential change, the council directed staff to continue working on the ordinance for further discussion. Mayor Lisa Middleton indicated she would be very unlikely to vote for any changes if The post Palm Springs Council considers but tables update to an ordinance which would expand locations for adult businesses in the city appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Candlelight vigil honors victims of the Colorado Springs shooting

The Desert Stonewall Democrats are hosting a Candlelight Vigil to honor and remember the five people killed and the people that were wounded in the attack at Club Q. Locals plan to gather on Arenas between Hunters and Blackbook in Palm Springs to pay their respects to the victims of this heinous attack. The vigil The post Candlelight vigil honors victims of the Colorado Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

