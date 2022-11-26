Read full article on original website
Greenville Police continue to work to make mall safe after shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his suspected role in the Greenville Mall shooting last Friday. Pollard was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. Greenville Chief of Police Ted Sauls […]
One person injured in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving …. Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits...
Man found shot in Kinston, police looking for suspect
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police responded Monday Nov. 28th, 2022 to a person shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street. It happened around 8 p.m. according to police. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to ECU Health...
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from Rocky Mount Walmart, police said
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 51-year-old man cut himself while trying to steal items at Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. At 2:15 p.m., police were called to the store at 1511 Benvenue Road about a person with a weapon inside, according to police. David Wilkins,...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Greenville Mall Shooting
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police said the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was taken into custody this evening, Monday, November 28. De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed...
Shooting victim thought to be dead wasn't, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police officers responded to what they thought was a fatal shooting call early Sunday but EMS workers noticed the victim was alive though in critical condition.
Man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
Kinston family seeks help after house fire
A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there's a lot that can't be replaced.
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
Kinston police charge man with shooting woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. Extra help needed for local nonprofits on Giving …. Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits...
Two people found shot after police respond to shots fired at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers investigating a report of shots fired at a party this weekend ended up later finding two people shot. Kinston police said that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call at 1609 West Vernon Avenue. Officers found a large crowd that had...
