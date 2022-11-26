ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Greenville Police continue to work to make mall safe after shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his suspected role in the Greenville Mall shooting last Friday. Pollard was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. Greenville Chief of Police Ted Sauls […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston police investigating attempted murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
KINSTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday

On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man found shot in Kinston, police looking for suspect

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police responded Monday Nov. 28th, 2022 to a person shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street. It happened around 8 p.m. according to police. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to ECU Health...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Greenville Mall Shooting

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police said the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was taken into custody this evening, Monday, November 28. De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston family seeks help after house fire

A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there's a lot that can't be replaced.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Kinston police charge man with shooting woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Morehead City to receive affordable housing

The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew.
GREENVILLE, NC

