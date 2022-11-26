Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
Mickie James Confirms Passing Of Her Brother And Niece
As eventful as the world of professional wrestling can be at times, there's a real world out there, where things can turn tragic, quickly. And that was the case this past weekend for Mickie James, who lost at least two family members in a tragic accident. The Impact Knockout took...
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
WWE Raw Results (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
WWE Hall Famer Makes In-Ring Return At Indie Event With FTR
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat made his in-ring return on Sunday. Steamboat teamed with the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to defeat Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson. The match happened at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" event in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat victorious in return to the ring
Steamboat teamed with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis & Brock Anderson.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 11/25/22
AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 411,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating total in the 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 445000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news. Ratings were expected to be down to it airing in the afternoon.
Former WCW Star Comments On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW
One former WCW star thinks Jeff Jarrett can bring "a treasure trove of knowledge" to the AEW locker room and still perform near the top of his game. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, former WCW wrestler Crowbar said that Jarrett's recent signing with AEW can help the entire locker room.
Sami Zayn Comments On Finally Being Accepted By The Bloodline
WWE Survivor Series WarGames closed with the full embrace of Sami Zayn as a legitimate member of "The Bloodline," as the "Honorary Uce" took out his best friend Kevin Owens in the process to prove his loyalty. During the climax of the match, Zayn stopped the referee from counting three on "The Tribal Chief" after an Owens stunner, hitting his former best friend with a low blow and a "Helluva Kick," setting up Jey Uso, who's been at the center of his issues with the group for weeks, to land a splash on his fallen former friend for the victory.
Multiple WWE Superstars Pulled From Wrestlecade
The retirement of Vince McMahon has sent ripples as far and wide as one can imagine. With his ousting, Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed control of the company's creative direction, bringing back numerous talents that had departed over the past couple of years. The myriad of quick returns led to some severe shuffling of busy independent schedules, and nowhere was this more apparent than during Wrestlecade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Triple H Details Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames
WWE was "making war just for fun" on Sunday. At last night's annual Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with Ozzy Osbourne making a surprise appearance in the opening video package, singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" while sitting on his trademark throne. During the...
