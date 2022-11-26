Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Students react to Liberty Coach departure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Students at Liberty University are sharing mixed feelings about Coach Hugh Freeze moving to Auburn University. “It’s disappointing to hear, we really enjoyed having him — but we respect his decision as a coach, and we hope Auburn has the best from him,” said student Josh Brower.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
wfxrtv.com
Hugh Freeze headed to Auburn after four seasons at Liberty
Freeze is no stranger to the SEC. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, the 53-year old has spent much of his coaching career in the southeast. Starting as a line coach at a Christian high school in Tennessee, Freeze would go on to coach at Arkansas State, and Ole Miss, before his time at Liberty.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Giving Tuesday kicks off today
Tuesday, November 29th kicks off Giving Tuesday. According to the organization, the independent nonprofit and global movement was created in 2012. Tuesday, November 29th kicks off Giving Tuesday. According to the organization, the independent nonprofit and global movement was created in 2012. Giving Tuesday kicks off today. Tuesday, November 29th...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech
Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students …. WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy...
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
wfxrtv.com
Here's a few things fire safety experts say to be mindful of before you break out the holiday lights
The holiday season is upon us, and many people are getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their Christmas trees and their homes. Local experts shared how you can stay fire-safe this year. Here’s a few things fire safety experts say to be …. The holiday season is upon...
WSET
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
wfxrtv.com
No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals....
WDBJ7.com
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech CB DJ Harvey Enters the Transfer Portal
With the FBS transfer portal entry window for non-grad transfers opening next Monday, many players are beginning to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has had their first transfer portal entry of the offseason as CB DJ Harvey announced his intentions to enter the portal. Harvey...
wfxrtv.com
Salvation Army still in need of bell ringers, encourages donating online
You may not hear many bells ringing this holiday season at your local grocery stores. The Salvation Army says they are struggling to find Red Kettle Bell volunteers. Salvation Army still in need of bell ringers, encourages …. You may not hear many bells ringing this holiday season at your...
wfxrtv.com
State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage advance with region crowns
(WFXR) — There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia squads competing for a spot in the state championship after George Wythe, E.C. Glass and Heritage won their respective region finals on Saturday. They join Christiansburg and Appomattox, who won on Friday night. The Maroons defeated Grayson County,...
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game
d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
Gift Honors Doctor and Educator Charles L. Crockett, Jr.
Former Carilion Chief Executive Officer Tom Robertson and his wife, Sue, have given $250,000 to establish a fellowship training program at Carilion Clinic in honor of Charles L. Crockett, M.D. For more than three decades Dr. Crockett served as director of medical education at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, overseeing the development of fully accredited residencies […]
WSET
Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
