Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Students react to Liberty Coach departure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Students at Liberty University are sharing mixed feelings about Coach Hugh Freeze moving to Auburn University. “It’s disappointing to hear, we really enjoyed having him — but we respect his decision as a coach, and we hope Auburn has the best from him,” said student Josh Brower.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hugh Freeze headed to Auburn after four seasons at Liberty

Freeze is no stranger to the SEC. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, the 53-year old has spent much of his coaching career in the southeast. Starting as a line coach at a Christian high school in Tennessee, Freeze would go on to coach at Arkansas State, and Ole Miss, before his time at Liberty.
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Giving Tuesday kicks off today

Tuesday, November 29th kicks off Giving Tuesday. According to the organization, the independent nonprofit and global movement was created in 2012. Tuesday, November 29th kicks off Giving Tuesday. According to the organization, the independent nonprofit and global movement was created in 2012. Giving Tuesday kicks off today. Tuesday, November 29th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech

Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students …. WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy...
BLACKSBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech CB DJ Harvey Enters the Transfer Portal

With the FBS transfer portal entry window for non-grad transfers opening next Monday, many players are beginning to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has had their first transfer portal entry of the offseason as CB DJ Harvey announced his intentions to enter the portal. Harvey...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game

d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Gift Honors Doctor and Educator Charles L. Crockett, Jr.

Former Carilion Chief Executive Officer Tom Robertson and his wife, Sue, have given $250,000 to establish a fellowship training program at Carilion Clinic in honor of Charles L. Crockett, M.D. For more than three decades Dr. Crockett served as director of medical education at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, overseeing the development of fully accredited residencies […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
LYNCHBURG, VA

