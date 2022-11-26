ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends

One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NEEDHAM, MA
Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say. State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
WESTPORT, MA
Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
ATTLEBORO, MA
TROOPERS ARREST INTOXICATED DRIVER WITH FIREARM

At approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Angela Guerrera was operating her cruiser on Route 93 southbound in Quincy. At that time she observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu being operated erratically, speeding, unable to maintain any single lane of travel, and striking the center jersey barrier. Trooper Guerrera activated her cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle.
QUINCY, MA
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Lakeville Crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
LAKEVILLE, MA
New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery

NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
QUINCY, MA
Autopsy Results Pending for 4 Infants Found in South Boston Apartment

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning, after Boston police announced Monday that the remains of four infants were discovered in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. The Boston Police Department said Monday that post-mortem examinations have been performed on two infant males and two infant females, in an update...
BOSTON, MA
Lawyers of Victims in Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash File Lawsuit

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the deadly Apple Store crash last week in Hingham, Massachusetts, have filed a lawsuit against the driver, Apple and local businesses saying that the driver acted negligently and that barriers should have been in place to prevent such a crash. "For just a few dollars,...
HINGHAM, MA
East Providence police cruiser involved in crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash Sunday night.  The incident occurred at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues in East Providence. East Providence Police Lieutenant Michael Rapoza says the officer involved in the crash was responding to an emergency call and had his lights […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Woman Flown to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Cape Cod House

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Authorities say the incident occurred on Highbank Road. One woman was airlifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on her condition. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the side of the home.
YARMOUTH, MA

