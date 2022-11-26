Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
It Was Once Illegal: How You Can Watch Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends
One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
Man arrested after Warwick rollover crash
One southbound lane of Post Road is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day
A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say. State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville First Responders respond to Rt. 44 car vs. motorcycle crash, one medflighted
“Lakeville Fire was alerted to a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger car just before 12:30 pm yesterday. Call-back staffing was available for response due to multiple prior emergencies. Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Car 1, and Car 2 responded to the scene. On arrival, Lakeville Fire found an adult...
whdh.com
Crews revive driver after vehicle crashes into Attleboro gas station
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was in need of emergency care after officials say he lost control and crashed into a gas station in Attleboro, ripping a gas pump from the ground in the process. First responders were called to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon, where...
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST INTOXICATED DRIVER WITH FIREARM
At approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Angela Guerrera was operating her cruiser on Route 93 southbound in Quincy. At that time she observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu being operated erratically, speeding, unable to maintain any single lane of travel, and striking the center jersey barrier. Trooper Guerrera activated her cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Lakeville Crash
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
New Bedford Police Investigate Cumberland Farms Armed Robbery
NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a New Bedford convenience store early Monday morning. According to New Bedford police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola, at around 2 a.m. Monday, a man dressed all in black went into the Cumberland Farms at 810 Rockdale Ave. at the intersection with Kempton Street.
ABC6.com
Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges
QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
nbcboston.com
Autopsy Results Pending for 4 Infants Found in South Boston Apartment
An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning, after Boston police announced Monday that the remains of four infants were discovered in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. The Boston Police Department said Monday that post-mortem examinations have been performed on two infant males and two infant females, in an update...
Car crash at Attleboro gas station rips pump from the ground, driver hospitalized
A car crash at an Attleboro gas station left the store with one less working pump and caused the driver to be hospitalized. According to the Attleboro Fire Department, officers responded to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street at 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a Toyota RAV4 collided with the pump and then drove into the store.
nbcboston.com
Lawyers of Victims in Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash File Lawsuit
Attorneys representing multiple victims of the deadly Apple Store crash last week in Hingham, Massachusetts, have filed a lawsuit against the driver, Apple and local businesses saying that the driver acted negligently and that barriers should have been in place to prevent such a crash. "For just a few dollars,...
fallriverreporter.com
Two early morning car fires in southeastern Massachusetts shut down Route 24 South
Two car fires took place on Route 24 South on Sunday morning that shut down the highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m., all lanes of Route 24 South in Raynham were closed while a car fire was extinguished. Upon arrival, a car was located engulfed in...
East Providence police cruiser involved in crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash Sunday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues in East Providence. East Providence Police Lieutenant Michael Rapoza says the officer involved in the crash was responding to an emergency call and had his lights […]
nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Cape Cod House
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Authorities say the incident occurred on Highbank Road. One woman was airlifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on her condition. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the side of the home.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man remembered as thoughtful, kind, one who always wished the best for others
“A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
nbcboston.com
Quincy Safety Panel Addresses Concerns After Woman Kidnapped From MBTA Station and Raped
Dozens filled a room Monday night inside the Quincy Housing Authority to talk about public safety concerns after police say a 64-year-old Asian woman was kidnapped earlier this month from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, and taken to a home where she was raped repeatedly. Authorities say the suspect,...
Comments / 0