ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate admits to killing another inmate in “a heat of passion”

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia. Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out.  After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Arizona man faces drug charges after traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — An Arizona man was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Harrison County over the weekend after police found more than five ounces of marijuana. Bridgeport police said officers stopped the car driven by Brandon Scott, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, at mile marker 122 on I-79 for hitting the rumble strips, swerving and driving below the minimum speed limit. When police made contact with Scott they noticed a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the center console.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 Weston residents killed in crash

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
WESTON, WV
Metro News

Fiery accident in Weston kills three

WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
WESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Greater Elkins area named as the next Ascend WV community

ELKINS, W.Va. – The greater Elkins area will join Morgantown, the Greenbrier Valley and the Eastern Panhandle in the Ascend WV program. The application period for 25 to 35 new “Ascenders” officially opened during a virtual round table discussion Tuesday afternoon. Ascend WV is a remote work...
ELKINS, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy