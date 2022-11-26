Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man who has been charged with murder reportedly had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim. 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams was taken into custody in Morgantown near the 1000 block of White Avenue without incident. Williams was the primary suspect in the death...
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
West Virginia inmate admits to killing another inmate in “a heat of passion”
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia. Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count […]
West Virginia federal prison inmate admits to killing another inmate
An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death.
Convicted felon charged with firing pistol from moving vehicle in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was charged over the weekend after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a moving vehicle in Fairmont. On Nov. 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal […]
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
WVSP need help identifying theft suspect
The West Virginia State Police are asking for the assistance of the public in finding a person suspected of larceny.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out. After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.
Metro News
Arizona man faces drug charges after traffic stop
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — An Arizona man was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Harrison County over the weekend after police found more than five ounces of marijuana. Bridgeport police said officers stopped the car driven by Brandon Scott, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, at mile marker 122 on I-79 for hitting the rumble strips, swerving and driving below the minimum speed limit. When police made contact with Scott they noticed a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the center console.
WDTV
3 Weston residents killed in crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
Arizona man charged after officers find more than 5 ounces of marijuana in Bridgeport, West Virginia
An Arizona man was charged after officers found marijuana while searching his car and hotel room.
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
Metro News
Fiery accident in Weston kills three
WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Metro News
Greater Elkins area named as the next Ascend WV community
ELKINS, W.Va. – The greater Elkins area will join Morgantown, the Greenbrier Valley and the Eastern Panhandle in the Ascend WV program. The application period for 25 to 35 new “Ascenders” officially opened during a virtual round table discussion Tuesday afternoon. Ascend WV is a remote work...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
wajr.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation yields drugs, cash, a gun and two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Morgantown, a report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in two drugs arrests Tuesday. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stephanie Allen, 32, and Thomas Shaffer, 31 in the parking lot of the High Life Lounge at the Eastgate Plaza on Earl Core Road.
Comments / 0