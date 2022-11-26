ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police. The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station

Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
HILLSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL

