3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood, police officials announced Tuesday. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a Buick SUV with her family on March 1 when a group began...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police. The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai...
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in University Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last June in the University Village neighborhood. Shamar Washington, 21, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman at gunpoint on June 27 in the 700 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was...
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station
Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
fox32chicago.com
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
Mother of 3 fatally shot in front of teen son in Jeffery Manor drive-by shooting
A family is heartbroken after a mother was gunned down in a church's vacant parking lot Friday, right in front of her teenage son, as they were walking home.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in […]
fox32chicago.com
Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning. According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions. The suspects then...
Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
fox32chicago.com
Tow-truck driver who shot semi-truck driver in road rage murder sentenced to 50 years
CHICAGO - A tow-truck driver will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for a 2017 road rage murder in west suburban Oak Brook. Anthony Tillmon, 40, formerly of Lansing, was found guilty earlier this year in the murder...
