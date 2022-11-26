Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Andale wins 4th straight 3A title; highlights from state football championships
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - State titles were claimed across Kansas Saturday afternoon as the high school football season came to a close. KAKEland saw multiple winners crowned, including Andale taking home its 4th straight 3A title. It was the program's 51st straight win today as they took down Holton, the class of 2023 never lost a game.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Family connections and state records link state championship Saturday
NEWTON – Axtell coach Eric Detweiler pulled out his phone shortly after his Eagles defeated Thunder Ridge, 76-28, for the Eight-Man, Division II state championship Saturday. Detweiler wore a big smile as he turned to the massive Axtell fanbase that filled the visitors’ sideline at Newton’s Fischer Field.
Meet Miro Little, a top-rated international Baylor recruit for the Sunrise basketball team
Little will be one of the many future stars playing for Sunrise at the Air Capitol Hoopfest this week at Koch Arena.
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KVOE
Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building
A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
KVOE
WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area
In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Sixth and East: 1.55 inches.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climb and fall throughout the upcoming week
After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain. We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday...
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
One person dead in Wichita following crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died following a crash Saturday night in Wichita. It happened on Kellogg and Hydraulic just before 9 p.m. Sedgwick County confirmed one person is dead but there are no other injuries. KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn […]
prepskc.com
Just a few feet from victory
EMPORIA — Gardner-Edgerton football coach Jesse Owen has a ton of belief in his team, and he showed it on the biggest stage on Saturday in the Trailblazers’ 21-20 double-overtime loss to Manhattan in the Class 6A state at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With the Trailblazers trailing...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
kfdi.com
State senator from Wichita to resign
A state senator from Wichita who was convicted of drunk driving last year has told Republican leaders that he will resign from office. 70-year-old Gene Suellentrop represents District 27, which includes northwest Wichita and the cities of Andale and Colwich. He was arrested in March, 2021 for driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka. He pleaded no contest to drunk driving and reckless driving, and he was sentenced to two days in jail plus a year of probation.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia woman overturns vehicle near Hartford
An Emporia woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle crash west of Hartford Thursday afternoon. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Meyers, 92-year-old Lola Collinge was driving east in the 1500 block of Road 100 around 1:10 p.m. when she lost control of her 2009 Toyota Camry, struck a metal pipe fence and overturned the vehicle.
One killed, one injured in I-135 crash near Newton
NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning. Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport […]
