A Denver man has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection to a series of bank robberies last year. Jerome Bravo, 39, made the plea in an agreement with federal prosecutors. According to the FBI, Bravo robbed 10 banks in Denver, Aurora and Arvada between Jan. 6, 20201 and March 31, 2021. In the Jan. 6 robbery, he had a handgun, pointed it at the teller and said, "Don't move, I'm going to shoot you." After taking money from the drawer, he jumped back over...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO