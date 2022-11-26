Spielberg tells fictionalized version of his own childhood in 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg's latest film, "The Fabelmans" is a semi-autobiographical story inspired by his own family and upbringing.

It serves as a fictionalized origin story, in essence, of the passion for filmmaking that led to countless classics from "Jaws" to "Schindler's List."

In the film, we meet a boy who becomes obsessed with the art of moviemaking.

Sammy Fabelman is supported in his passion by his parents, played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano.

Mitzi Fabelman is an artist at heart; Burt is a scientist and engineer.

The two fields would someday blend in Spielberg's approach to directing, involving incredible artistry and revolutionary special effects.

"You see his father and mother in him right?" Dano observes. "And you see it in all of his in his films as well - that wild art and that sense of technology."

Williams says the parents in the film deserve credit for inspiring their young son.

"They expose their children to their passions, their lives, overlapped with the way that they parented that wasn't something that they left in another room," she said. "It's something that they really brought into the center. And they really lived a very creative life together as a family."

Spielberg provided mementos from his own childhood to help inspire the actors, including family photos and video footage.

"We saw a lot of footage, audio stuff, the family photos, beautiful resources," Dano said. "And not to be too actor-y about it, but I mean, those photos, I feel like you can touch the photos and try to take something from them. So it was really meaningful for him to trust and just share with us."

"The Fabelmans" also features Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch and is in theaters now.