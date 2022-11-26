ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Spielberg tells fictionalized version of his own childhood in 'The Fabelmans'

By George Pennacchio via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXqrZ_0jNx398400

Steven Spielberg's latest film, "The Fabelmans" is a semi-autobiographical story inspired by his own family and upbringing.

It serves as a fictionalized origin story, in essence, of the passion for filmmaking that led to countless classics from "Jaws" to "Schindler's List."

In the film, we meet a boy who becomes obsessed with the art of moviemaking.

Sammy Fabelman is supported in his passion by his parents, played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano.

Mitzi Fabelman is an artist at heart; Burt is a scientist and engineer.

The two fields would someday blend in Spielberg's approach to directing, involving incredible artistry and revolutionary special effects.

"You see his father and mother in him right?" Dano observes. "And you see it in all of his in his films as well - that wild art and that sense of technology."

Williams says the parents in the film deserve credit for inspiring their young son.

"They expose their children to their passions, their lives, overlapped with the way that they parented that wasn't something that they left in another room," she said. "It's something that they really brought into the center. And they really lived a very creative life together as a family."

Spielberg provided mementos from his own childhood to help inspire the actors, including family photos and video footage.

"We saw a lot of footage, audio stuff, the family photos, beautiful resources," Dano said. "And not to be too actor-y about it, but I mean, those photos, I feel like you can touch the photos and try to take something from them. So it was really meaningful for him to trust and just share with us."

"The Fabelmans" also features Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch and is in theaters now.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
thedigitalfix.com

The man who inspired a Steven Spielberg classic has died

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man behind the inspiration for Steven Spielberg‘s The Terminal, has died. The Terminal, a drama movie about a man who ends up living in an airport, released in 2004. The movie starred Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the leading roles, alongside Star Wars series star Diego Luna and MCU movie star Zoe Saldaña in the supporting cast.
INDIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman Explains Why Musicals Are ‘Always More of a Gamble’

If anyone if equipped to talk about the future of movie musicals, it’s director/producer/choreographer extraordinaire Adam Shankman. The prolific multi-hyphenate has not one but two movies out this year, both of which happen to be Disney sequels: The witchy Halloween comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” and the Amy Adams-starring musical “Disenchanted.” Shankman has had a hand in a wide variety of big-budget studio fare over the last two decades, from kids’ comedies to dance movies, and he is uniquely equipped to assess the future of movie musicals. “The original screen musical is difficult because trying to create an awareness around it is hard,”...
EW.com

Simu Liu slams Tarantino and Scorsese's Marvel comments, says old Hollywood was 'white as hell'

Forget the ten rings: Simu Liu only needed his ten fingers and a keyboard to square up against Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The Shang-Chi star took to social media to address the numerous criticisms levied upon the Marvel franchise by the two filmmakers on Tuesday. "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," Liu tweeted. "I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
EW.com

Martin Scorsese is now in on the Goncharov joke

Some have called it one of the greatest mafia films ever made, ahead of its time even — a poignant drama for the ages. Goncharov has become one of the most talked about films on social media as of late, with the 1973 project being hailed as an under-appreciated masterwork by Martin Scorsese. There's just one caveat: It doesn't exist.
The Independent

Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca was cut from Bones and All: ‘She had fun, though!’

Francesca Scorsese was cut from Luca Guadagnino’s film Bones and All, the director has revealed.The recently released horror-romance stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a film adaptation of Camille De Angelis’s 2015 novel. Bones and All was also supposed to feature Francesca Scorsese, daughter of Martin Scorsese, before her role as Harmony was cut.Scorsese, 23, addressed her absence from the film, sharing a post on her Instagram story: “Rip Harmony lol.”It appears there are no hard feelings, however, with Scorsese writing: “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!”The actor accompanied her...
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: With ‘The Fabelmans,’ Steven Spielberg opens his heart to the world

Steven Spielberg has given us many of the great American blockbusters of the past 40 years. They’ve been iconic and crowd-pleasing, but have also shared a common thread that’s woven through all the sharks, treasure hunters, and alien friends. The divorce of Spielberg’s parents has reverberated throughout his...
IndieWire

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
Distractify

The Story of Gabriel LaBelle's Parents Helped Him Land a Role in a Movie About Steven Spielberg

If you don’t know the name Gabriel LaBelle yet, you will. The 20-year-old stars in The Fabelmans, a movie that dives into the personal story of director Steven Spielberg’s upbringing. Gabriel plays the alter-ego of the prolific talent as a young man. The movie got great reviews from the likes of Variety and RogerEbert.com, with the latter calling the newcomer “a thoughtful and subtle young actor.”
Vice

‘Goncharov’: How Tumblr Invented a Martin Scorsese Movie That Doesn't Exist

Ask your nearest film bro: Have you heard of Martin Scorsese’s 1973 crime thriller Goncharov? Chances are they’ll have no idea what you’re talking about a film once described as the greatest Mafia movie ever made. Despite a cult following, the film has never made any listicle on the greatest thrillers or gangster films. Thanks to Tumblr, though, the film is getting the recognition it deserves – and more.
Vice

8 movies that said eat the rich

Satirical and sickening, movies like Ruben Östland’s dark comedy Triangle of Sadness and Mark Mylod’s comedy horror The Menu have stormed the box office in recent weeks. While the former sees Russian billionaires and vapid influencers take to a yacht for a luxury weekend away, in the latter, the super rich arrive at an exclusive island for an immersive culinary experience. Although both of these opulent adventures end in horror for the ultra-wealthy, the films themselves revel in their downfall .
fordauthority.com

Bullitt Reboot To Be Directed By Steven Spielberg, Star Bradley Cooper

Back in 1968, Steve McQueen led antagonists on a wild chase through the streets of San Francisco behind the wheel of an iconic green Ford Mustang for his role as detective Lieutenant Frank Bullitt in Bullitt. A modern reboot of the classic movie is on the horizon, set to be directed by Steven Spielberg and star Bradley Cooper in the titular role.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy