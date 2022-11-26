ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KING-5

Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Ask Tacoma

Are there any churches in Tacoma?

There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Zoolights celebrates 35 years of brightening the holidays in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash — Zoolights, the Northwest's longest running light show, is celebrating 35 years at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium by offering more to see and more lights to light up the night. This year there are 800-thousand colorful LED lights on display. Visitors will see the purple and...
TACOMA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Concert Review: Trans-Siberian Orchestra rocks Climate Pledge Arena

The immersive concert experience that is Trans-Siberian Orchestra returned to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday for two performances of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) can’t be described in one word. It’s theater, opera, holiday-inspired music combined with screaming electric guitars, pyrotechnics and synchronized lights....
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below. Today I learned that what I think of as Olympic View Drive are entirely different roads. Whoops lol. Thanks for the geography lesson!. 9th North and Caspers, looking east. Correct!. Too easy !. That corner is...
EDMONDS, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
TACOMA, WA
roadtirement.com

Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant

Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

A unique way to help the world this holiday season

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Pedal into PNW fun at Vance Creek Railriders

Washington state has a rich railroad history. At Vance Creek Railriders, folks can take a scenic trip down the tracks. But there aren't any engines involved. It's all pedal power. "It's a great family experience. We can take young and old. Families are just perfect for this. We get a...
SHELTON, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday

FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA

