Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place to play on Bainbridge Island
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island, just a short walk from the ferry dock, Kids Discovery Museum offers a cozy place for kids to play on rainy days. When we visited, there was a serious run on fruits and vegetables going on at the KiDiMu grocery store. Executive director Corinne Wolfe happened to be handling cashier duties as the kids rolled their plastic produce to her for pricing.
Are there any churches in Tacoma?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Tacoma.
KING-5
Zoolights celebrates 35 years of brightening the holidays in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash — Zoolights, the Northwest's longest running light show, is celebrating 35 years at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium by offering more to see and more lights to light up the night. This year there are 800-thousand colorful LED lights on display. Visitors will see the purple and...
KING-5
Café featuring Native foods, artwork opens in Seattle
ál?al Café is blending healthy ingredients with native culinary traditions.
seattlerefined.com
Concert Review: Trans-Siberian Orchestra rocks Climate Pledge Arena
The immersive concert experience that is Trans-Siberian Orchestra returned to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday for two performances of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) can’t be described in one word. It’s theater, opera, holiday-inspired music combined with screaming electric guitars, pyrotechnics and synchronized lights....
KING-5
Win the prize for the Best Gift Giver with these stylist-approved holiday gift ideas
SEATTLE — Finding just the right gift for someone you care about is a great feeling, but sometimes we need a little help finding that special something. Our secret to great gift giving? Stylist Darcy Camden!. She joined the show to share her favorite picks, including some that do...
What's your favorite bakeries for fresh bread in Tacoma?
I want to move away from eating the stuff on the shelves and purchase some fresh bread locally. Can anyone give me some advice here? Thanks.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below. Today I learned that what I think of as Olympic View Drive are entirely different roads. Whoops lol. Thanks for the geography lesson!. 9th North and Caspers, looking east. Correct!. Too easy !. That corner is...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
KING-5
A unique way to help the world this holiday season
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family. It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the...
Deranged Passenger Salutes Hitler, Calls For Race War At Seattle Airport
A mentally challenged passenger screamed “heil Hitler” while holding a Nazi salute, then called for a race war before being arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Deranged Neo Nazi Arrested At American Airlines Gate At Seattle Airport. Ahead of his flight from Seattle (SEA) to Dallas – Fort Worth...
KHQ Right Now
The Apple Cup divides families across Washington state. We spoke with one of them
PULLMAN, Wash. - It's Apple Cup Saturday, and the Huskies of the University of Washington an…
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
seattlerefined.com
Pedal into PNW fun at Vance Creek Railriders
Washington state has a rich railroad history. At Vance Creek Railriders, folks can take a scenic trip down the tracks. But there aren't any engines involved. It's all pedal power. "It's a great family experience. We can take young and old. Families are just perfect for this. We get a...
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday
FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
KING-5
LIVE: Snow radar in western Washington
We have a live radar of snow in western Washington. Snow is already falling in the Seattle area this morning as temperatures remain cold.
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
Comments / 0