thedailytexan.com

After missing out on Big 12 Championship, Sarkisian reflects on 8-4 season

Two things needed to happen for Texas football to earn a Big 12 Championship berth. Texas took care of business on Friday. The Longhorns came from behind for the first time this season to bury the Bears 38-27. In the game, junior running back Bijan Robinson plowed through Baylor’s defense, rushing for 179 yards. Junior linebacker Jaylan Ford sealed the game with his interception in the fourth quarter — his sixth consecutive game creating a turnover.
Dylan Disu reflects on college journey from Vanderbilt to Texas

In his freshman and sophomore seasons at Vanderbilt, forward Dylan Disu was one of the most electric young players in college basketball. Now a senior leader for No. 2 Texas men’s basketball, Disu took time to reflect on his journey to Texas, including injuries and a brief flirtation with the NBA Draft process.
Students, here’s how you can live sustainably

As students trek down Speedway, a welcoming autumn aura permeates through campus. On beautiful days, students can experience pleasant greenery, birds’gleeful chirps and just the right amount of sunshine. Much of the time, I take our campus for granted. You may as well. Students are consistently reminded of their...
5 up-and-coming Austin-based rappers to check out

As rap continues to dominate as one of the most popular music genres in the U.S., over the past few decades, large cities around the country developed their own distinct rap scenes. This includes live music hot spot Austin, which fosters its own evolving underground rap scene that many hip-hop heads have not yet tapped into. The Daily Texan compiled a list of Austin-based rappers for listeners to add to their rotation.
