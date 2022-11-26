ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii men’s basketball cruises past Sacramento State to advance to North Shore Classic championship game

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
Hawaii and Sacramento State kicked off the inaugural North Shore Classic on Friday at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, with the Rainbow Warriors exiting with a convincing 74-61 victory.

Hawaii improves to 4-1 for the 2022-2023 season, while Sacramento State drops to 3-3.

In its return trip to the Cannon Activities Center after beating Hawaii Pacific there last week, the Rainbow Warriors were led by Noel Coleman’s game-high 20 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the 3-point line.

Former Big West rival Callum McRae, a UC Riverside transfer, had 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State, while Cameron Wilbon had a team-high 12 points for the Hornets.

Hawaii will Texas State in the championship game, which tips off on Saturday at 7 p.m.

