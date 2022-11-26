Hawaii men’s basketball cruises past Sacramento State to advance to North Shore Classic championship game

Hawaii and Sacramento State kicked off the inaugural North Shore Classic on Friday at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, with the Rainbow Warriors exiting with a convincing 74-61 victory.

Hawaii improves to 4-1 for the 2022-2023 season, while Sacramento State drops to 3-3.

In its return trip to the Cannon Activities Center after beating Hawaii Pacific there last week, the Rainbow Warriors were led by Noel Coleman’s game-high 20 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the 3-point line.

Former Big West rival Callum McRae, a UC Riverside transfer, had 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State, while Cameron Wilbon had a team-high 12 points for the Hornets.

Hawaii will Texas State in the championship game, which tips off on Saturday at 7 p.m.