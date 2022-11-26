TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 39th year in a row, A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosted their annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride Sunday. “We’ve done it for 39 years. It was started by our forefathers,” RC Harman of A.B.A.T.E of Kansas said. “We try to keep the tradition going and if we can, we try to get it to grow bigger and bigger every year.”

