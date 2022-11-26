Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas blows past Texas Southern
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season, dominating Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse 87-55 on Monday night. The Jayhawks started with an early 11-2 lead on the Tigers and never looked back. Usual starter Kevin McCullar Jr. was dressed in street clothes, and did not play in Monday’s game due to a minor injury. Joseph Yesufu took his place in the starting lineup.
WIBW
KU volleyball is NCAA Tournament bound
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball received its bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. The Jayhawks are headed to Lincoln, NE to take on 7-seed Miami in the first round on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Should both KU and 2-seed Nebraska advance to the second round, they’ll face...
WIBW
3A football: Holton falls to Andale in state title game
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton football’s dominant season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Andale in the 3A State Title game 28-0. The Wildcats have been on fire on offense all season, but were unable to get anything going against the Indians. The win marks Andale’s fourth...
WIBW
4A football: Wamego falls in state title game to Bishop Miege
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego football’s historic season came to an end with a 35-14 loss to Bishop Miege in the 4A State Title game on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park. The Red Raiders qualified for the championship game for the first time in program history, but their top ranked defense couldn’t overcome the Stags’ explosive offense.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: A.B.A.T.E of Kansas is a longtime supporter for Toys For Tots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 39th year in a row, A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosted their annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride Sunday. “We’ve done it for 39 years. It was started by our forefathers,” RC Harman of A.B.A.T.E of Kansas said. “We try to keep the tradition going and if we can, we try to get it to grow bigger and bigger every year.”
WIBW
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, she even spoke with her the Saturday she was last seen. McLaren and Allen were college roommates at Iowa Western back in 1997. She describes Allen as a sweet and loving person. “She really devoted her life to helping adults...
WIBW
Silver Alert canceled for Effingham man found in Missouri
EFFINGHAM, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an Effingham man after he said he was headed to Nortonville but his credit card was used in Missouri. The Atchison Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that a Silver Alert was issued for Lawrence “Larry” Eckert, 80, of Effingham, after he had not been seen since 3 p.m. on Monday.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff has released photos of the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released photos of Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, the man wanted in connection to a missing Nebraska woman.
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
WIBW
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flight that took off from Topeka Monday afternoon made an emergency landing in Chicago. Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM reports the plane reported smoke in the cargo hold. It was able to land safely at O’Hare International Airport. Flightradar24 shows the Atlas Air 747 chartered...
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
WIBW
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
WIBW
School bus-car collision results in no injuries Monday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a school bus-car collision early Monday in a south Topeka neighborhood, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood just northeast of S.W. 45th and...
WIBW
Highland Park High School students hosting shoe fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are asking you for shoes. “We need to collect a minimum of 3,000 shoes, 3,000 pairs of shoes,” said Nicole Fraise, a Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School. Spanish 2 students at Highland Park high School are asking for...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County...
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
WIBW
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
